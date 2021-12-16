NFL Analyst Rips Vikings’ Justin Jefferson for ‘Clownish’ Tweet

Skip Bayless has placed his crosshairs over Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The sportswriter-turned tv personality ripped Jefferson for coming to the defense of former Cleveland Browns wide receiver and fellow LSU alumnus Odell Beckham Jr. following the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Beckham left a lackluster legacy in Cleveland for Los Angeles, a move that was met with debate over whether it was the star receiver’s fault or poor quarterback play.

Jefferson aired out his take, coming to the defense of his longtime friend and mentor.

“OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!!” Jefferson tweeted. “I hope y’all see that now… CLOWNS 😂😂🤡🤡”

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS😂😂🤡🤡 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) December 14, 2021

The tweet went viral, sparking a social media frenzy that became ammunition for Bayless on a recent segment on Fox Sports’ Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

‘What He Tweeted Was Flat-Out Clownish’

On Tuesday, Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe discussed Jefferson’s tweet after the Rams’ win. Jefferson became a collateral target of Bayless’s vendetta against Beckham due to his flashy, arguably over-the-top, off-field persona.

“I don’t know Justin Jefferson. I’m sure he’s a fine young man who had a great first year in this league and is having a very good second year,” Bayless said before downplaying Jefferson’s performance this season. “I’m not sure it was better than it was last year.”

“I realize he idolizes Odell Beckham Jr… but what he tweeted was flat-out clownish,” Bayless added. “He doesn’t see the forest through the trees. He doesn’t get what’s happening.”

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Justin Jefferson tweets that OBJ was not the problem in Cleveland: "I realize that Justin Jefferson idolizes Odell from their LSU roots, but what he tweeted was flat-out clownish." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/7fRCvqluMG — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 14, 2021

Despite Bayless’ assumptions, Jefferson may have more insight into the fallout in Cleveland than the sportscaster himself.

Bayless quickly pivoted his primary beef with Beckham’s mediocre performance over the past three seasons after splashing onto the NFL landscape as a rookie.

Here’s the rest of his rant:

Let me ask you (Sharpe) and Justin Jefferson a question: Do you think one time since Odell got to the Rams he’s been double-covered on a route? My educated guess tells me he’s never been double-covered the whole time because Cooper Kupp is flat-out dominating pro football… Just on pure ability, off the greatest catch in the world, off his pregame Harlem globetrotters shows Wouldn’t you think he would be the No. 1 receiver? He can dominate social media a lot better than he can dominate a pro football game to my eye.

Jefferson & Beckham Go Way Back

While it’s common knowledge Jefferson and Beckham both played at LSU; their bond was established long before Jefferson earned a scholarship in 2017.

Beckham played with Jefferson’s brother, Jordan, who played quarterback for the Tigers during Beckham’s freshman year.

Jefferson recalled studying Beckham when he played at LSU and developed his route running to mirror Beckham.

“I’ve been watching him for so long,” Jefferson told NBC Sports’ Chris Simms in 2020. “Just kind of seeing what he does and then going out on the field and trying to do the same thing… Just kind of having that little signature movement that he does during his routes or his moves after catch all of that plays a part in my game today and he’s just a part of my game that I enjoy having and that I’m excited to bring into the league.”

Jefferson has done just that, becoming one of the most prolific young receivers in the NFL.

Currently at 2,688 career receiving yards, Jefferson is 68 yards shy of surpassing Beckham’s record of 2,755 receiving yards that are the most by a player in their first two seasons.