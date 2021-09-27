‘It Was Crazy:’ Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Reacts to 1st Home Win Before Fans

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson may already be one of the NFL’s brightest stars in the league — but the 22-year-old receiver had yet to play in front of Vikings fans until Sunday.

After over a year of anticipation, Jefferson got to put on a show in front of a packed U.S. Bank Stadium.

The second-year wideout caught a game-high nine passes for 118 receiving yards and a touchdown, which he celebrated with his signature Griddy dance in the end zone before a crowd of 66,729 fans.

“It was crazy,” Jefferson said following a 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, per Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson. “It was energetic… To finally score a touchdown (in front of fans) and do the Griddy was great.”

Jefferson Makes Iconic Entrance

The Vikings intended to make Jefferson’s debut in front of a packed stadium as memorable as possible. Jefferson was the last player to be announced during the opening ceremony.

He emerged from the smoke-filled tunnel on all-fours, channeling his inner animal that surfaced during the game as the game’s leading receiver.

Kirk Cousins put forth another strong game, completing 30 of 38 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s completed 71.6% of his passes this season for 595 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“I was sitting next to Justin Jefferson before the first quarter. He said, ‘boy it’s loud in here,’ and kinda forgot it was his first time here. He was really impressed,” Cousins said in a postgame press conference.

Tight end Tyler Conklin was second on the team in catches with seven receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. Adam Thielen secured six catches for 50 yards and a TD as well.

Alexander Mattison, starting in place of Dalvin Cook, who was ruled out Sunday morning with an ankle sprain, ran for a career-high-tying 112 yards. He also had six catches for 59 receiving yards.

Jefferson Becomes Fastest Player to 100 Catches

During the first quarter, Jefferson became the fastest player to 100 career catches in Vikings history in his 19th NFL game, securing an 8-yard reception from Cousins that set up the team’s first score.

He outpaced Vikings Hall of Famer Randy Moss, who took 22 games to reach the milestone. It took Stefon Diggs 20 games to achieve the same mark.

With that reception, Justin Jefferson is the fastest player to 100 catches in Vikings history. 19 G » Justin Jefferson, 2020-21

20 G » Stefon Diggs, 2015-16

20 G » Jermaine Wiggins, 2004-05

21 G » Ricky Young, 1978-79

22 G » Randy Moss, 1998-99 pic.twitter.com/qccdm6kNLB — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) September 26, 2021

It was a career- and record-breaking day for several Vikings players.

Thielen tied Ahmad Rashad for the second-most receiving touchdowns through the first three games of a season with four TDs. Conklin’s seven receptions were a career-high, improving upon a five-reception game by the third-year tight end from last season.

Everson Griffen also notched his first sack in purple and gold since December 2019.

Beyond the statistical accolades, Sunday was the first time many members of the Vikings played before a sold-out crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.

And for coach Mike Zimmer? Sunday’s win exorcised past demons against the Seahawks. Zimmer had lost five straight games to Seattle as head coach.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had beaten the Vikings seven straight times before Sunday. The Vikings’ last win over Seattle came from the arm of Brett Favre, who threw four touchdowns in a 35-9 victory in 2009.