Vikings Interested in Drafting ‘Future Starter’ QB: Report

After an offseason charged with quarterback rumors, it appears Kirk Cousins is the Minnesota Vikings quarterback of 2021.

But, that doesn’t mean the Vikings aren’t looking for a replacement with Cousins’ contract expiring after the 2022 season and a backup with Sean Mannion still unsigned this offseason.

ESPN insider Jim Nagy reported that Minnesota is among six teams attending Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond’s pro day on Tuesday to scout the Day Two draft prospect.

Teams with OC or QB coaches in attendance Texas A&M pro-day to watch Kellen Mond: * Steelers

* Panthers

* Bears

* Bengals

* Cowboys

* Vikings pic.twitter.com/iHoVuGWRYY — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 30, 2021

The Mond File

A four-year starter for the Aggies, Mond capped his career with his best season as a senior. He completed 188 of 297 passes for 2,282 yards, 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

A proven dual-threat quarterback, rushed for 501 yards and eight touchdowns his junior year before settling in and developing as a pocket passer in his senior season. He still racked up 294 rushing yards and four TDs this past season.

Standing 6-foot-3, 217-pounds, Mond is the prototypical fit for the Vikings’ zone-run, play-action driven scheme. He has deceptive arm strength that can unwind in tight space and athleticism to improvise on the run.

We've all seen the Zach Wilson and @justnfields throw. Here's @TheKellenMond with his own long-distance DIME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/clg5CFpptA — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) March 30, 2021

Mond’s shortcomings, like most young QBs, are accuracy struggles and decision-making.

He’s been considered a tier below the likes of the superstar 2021 quarterback class consisting of first-round prospects in Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Zach Wilson (BYU), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trey Lance (North Dakota State) and Mac Jones (Alabama).

Mond Fits Vikings Offseason Plans

The Vikings have heavily invested in the defense this offseason and have yet to fill two voids on the starting offensive line. If Minnesota does not sign veteran offensive linemen before the draft, reaching for a top-five quarterback would essentially be punting the 2021 season.

Instead, the Vikings are likely to use their first-round pick in other areas that could immediately benefit the team and still draft a high-upside quarterback like Mond to develop behind Cousins for two seasons.

“Mond has some appeal as a backup or developmental starter in the middle rounds, and with his modest improvement in 2020, there’s a chance a team could take him on Day 2,” Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline wrote in his scouting profile.

Here’s the remainder of Pauline’s scouting report of Mond:

Mond is by no means a Day 1 starter, but in a situation that affords him time and support, he could eventually start to trend upwards. Mond’s stagnation as a prospect over the last two years gives onlookers pause. But the Texas A&M quarterback’s tape is dotted with high-quality throws layered between less inspiring moments. There’s enough upside there to warrant consideration as a future starter, and while Round 1 isn’t a possibility anymore, he should have a chance to work into a role in the NFL.

