Vikings Waive Backup QB After Troubling Preseason: Report

The Minnesota Vikings did not waste time addressing one of the biggest position battles at training camp.

Ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on at 3 p.m. CT on August 30, the Vikings have waived backup quarterback Kellen Mond, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning.

“The #Vikings are waiving QB Kellen Mond, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “A third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2021, Mond had a lot of fans in the pre-draft process. But he struggled in preseason action and Minnesota’s new regime traded for Nick Mullens recently. Now, Mond heads to waivers.”

Mond Could Stay in Minnesota

Following Pelissero’s report, Pioneer Press beat writer Chris Tomasson reported Mond might be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Minnesota has had the best look at Mond throughout his one year in the NFL. The Texas A&M product failed to win the QB2 role behind Kirk Cousins over Sean Mannion, who started in one game last season in Cousins’ stead.

Entering his seventh year in the league, Mannion has shown he’s incapable of winning football games, posting an 0-3 career record.

Instead of opting to roll with Mannion, the Vikings traded for Las Vegas Raiders backup Nick Mullens, who completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in their preseason opener.

Mullens, boasting a 5-9 career record, didn’t have to prove his worth to the new regime. Arriving in Minnesota on August 23, Mullens could have played in the preseason finale against the Denver Broncos.

That game was instead a duel between Mannion and Mond. Mond completed 10 of 17 passes for 102 yards, while Mannion was 9 of 16 for 121 yards.

Mond showed highs and lows throughout the preseason. Against the Raiders, he completed 9 of 14 passes for 119 yards, two touchdowns and a 130.7 passer rating. However, the following week against the San Francisco 49ers, he came back down to earth, completing 10 of 20 passes, throwing two picks and posting a 21.3 passer rating.

Vikings Doubled Down on Mond After Zimmer’s Dig at Young QB

Following a 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 last season, Mike Zimmer took a shot at Kellen Mond when asked if he’d consider starting the rookie quarterback in a meaningless season finale.

Here’s an exchange during the press conference:

Q: Do you think you want to get a look at Mond next week? Zimmer: Not particulary. Q: Mike, why don’t you want to get a look at him. Zimmer: I see him every day (in practice).

Despite the slight from Zimmer, Mond was given a second chance by the new regime, which released Nate Stanley ahead of training camp to give him and Mannion more reps in practice. Kevin O’Connell heaped high praise on Mond during spring OTAs as the new regime strived to get the most out of Mond.

“I always thought he was really successful in college. Successful from the pocket, creating off schedule, he’s got some real athleticism, and I think he’s a naturally accurate passer,” O’Connell said in a May 18 press conference. “What that will look like in our offense, that’s really up to Kellen and the rest of our guys to make it go. I’m just excited to get on the grass with him. He;’s been great in the meeting rooms early on, you feel some leadership from him. You feel some early ownership.”

Mond was never given a fair shake with Zimmer, but with a full offseason, he failed to secure a role for himself on the 53-man roster.

It remains to be seen whether Mannion will be cut as well, leaving only Mullens on the 53-man roster.