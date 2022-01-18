Cowboys Reporter Rips Candidate for Vikings Head Coach Position

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the latest flavor of young offensive savant ready for their first NFL head coaching job this offseason.

The 33-year-old has garnered interview requests from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, per Dallas Morning News.

But is he ready to be a leader in today’s NFL?

The Athletic’s Bob Sturm offered insight into the Cowboys locker room and whether Moore is ready to be a head coach just four years into his coaching career.

Real Concerns Surrounding Moore

On Tuesday, January 18, Sturm spoke with KFAN’s Paul Allen on the 92Noon morning show. Allen asked for intel on Moore approaching his interview with the Vikings in the following weeks.

Despite Moore helping Dallas emerge as the most productive offense in the regular season, Sturm isn’t convinced of the offensive wunderkind just yet.

“I just don’t see it right now. He’s a fine designer of plays. I just don’t know if he coordinates those plays in a sequence that makes all the difference in the world. I think with Kellen Moore, there are some issues,” Sturm said before explaining how similar young offensive minds like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan call plays that build upon each other. “Shanahan conducts a symphony in San Francisco. With Kellen Moore, there are some real issues that I see that make me, say I bet in a couple years he’d be more prepared for (a head coaching job).”

Moore is arguably one of the best play callers his age, but after falling flat in the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss where Dallas scores just seven points on its first seven drives, Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy proved to be fallible.

Sturm dissected the Cowboys’ issues on offense that game and concluded that the coaches didn’t take advantage of the 49ers playing zone coverage and play to the strengths of CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

Sturm Sees Stronger HC in Cowboys Coaching Ranks

Beyond the X’s and O’s, Sturm was also unconvinced that Moore could command a room at such a young age.

If there’s one issue I have with Kellen Moore: it’s I have a hard time seeing him standing in front of a room and inspiring them to greatness,” Sturm said.

Sturm admitted that his age has “clouded his optics” of what he deems to be a strong leader, saying Moore “looks like he’s in 11th grade.” Sturm added that players do seem to be buying what Moore is selling.

However, Sturms sees a stronger candidate in Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. The only knock against Quinn is his defensive-minded philosophy becoming dated in today’s NFL.

“I see a leader of men, a guy who can absolutely get a room fired up but also a defensive mind, and I know the league isn’t sold that defensive minds are necessarily the way to go anymore,” Sturm said.

The Vikings could go many ways with their decision at head coach. The offense had its issues but was among the league’s most productive units. Meanwhile, the defense needs an overhaul that could warrant hiring someone defensive-minded to take on that project.

Both Quinn and Moore are scheduled to speak with Vikings ownership. Both candidates could also remain in Dallas with McCarthy’s future questionable, with two promising head-coach candidates reeling in interviews this offseason.

“This is a complex situation for the Vikings and a lot of teams looking for their next leader — and even for the Cowboys,” Sturm added.