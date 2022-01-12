Top Offensive Prodigy ‘Intrigued’ by Vikings Head Coach Opening: Report

The icy cold tundra at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., is quickly becoming an NFL wellspring this offseason.

Numerous experts have called the Minnesota Vikings’ job openings at general manager and head coach the best in the NFL.

And that’s attracted some of the league’s brightest rising stars.

SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad recently revealed that one of the best offensive head coach candidates is “intrigued” by the coaching position in Minnesota this offseason.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Zulgad: Cowboys’ Kellen Moore Interested in Vikings





Play



Minnesota Vikings scoops: ‘Rick Spielman did not expect to be fired’ Minnesota Vikings scoops on the firings of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman and who the Vikings could be possibly targeting for said vacancies! Why the Vikings have the best openings in terms of teams that have fired their head coaches and more from Darren 'Doogie' Wolfson. Subscribe to our channel to the most entertaining Minnesota… 2022-01-11T22:00:15Z

During a segment of Scoops With Doogie on the SKOR North podcast, Judd Zulgad and KSTP’s Darren Wolfson took inventory of the candidates most likely to get a call from the Vikings soon.

Among them was a golden nugget that Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is “intrigued” by the head coaching job with the Vikings, Zulgad said while discussing the possibility of also fetching Cowboys executive Will McClay as the team’s new general manager.

“Will McClay, Cowboys VP of player personnel. Could be attached to Kellen Moore, who I hear is intrigued by this job,” Zulgad said. “McClay has turned down opportunities to leave… I don’t know that he would accept the opportunity to come here and talk to the Wilfs. My guess is because this job is attractive, he would.”

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Background on Moore

Moore, 33, is one of the rising stars in offensive play-calling. He’s helped a star-laden Cowboys offense reach its potential as the NFL’s most productive offense in two of the past three seasons. This season, Dallas posted the most points per game (31.2) and most yards per game (407) en route to an NFC East title and 12-5 record in Moore’s third season as offensive coordinator.

Moore was a prolific college quarterback, becoming the first quarterback to surpass 50 FBS wins in his four-year career where he went 50-3 at Boise State. Moore was the Cowboys’ backup quarterback fr Tony Romo before breaking his leg, thrusting Dak rookie Prescott into a prominent role on the roster before taking over as starting quarterback.

Moore is inexperienced as a young coach. He’s only worked with one quarterback in one system that was mainly in place for him. But the Vikings have weapons too, and the Cowboys offensive line isn’t nearly as prolific as it once was.

The Cowboys offensive line ranked 23rd in pass-block win rate (58%) this season compared to Minnesota at 25th (54%), per ESPN. Dallas was only slightly better at run-blocking with a 72% run-block win rate compared to the Vikings’ 71% mark.

The key to Dallas’ success this season hasn’t been its system but a lack thereof. With the Cowboys’ talent on offense, Moore has orchestrated game plans that have foiled defenses nearly every week — whether it’s a commitment to motion, running the no-huddle or RPO.

It takes an intelligent quarterback to handle that size of a playbook, which Moore’s worked hand-in-hand with Prescott since the Cowboys quarterback’s rookie year.

Moore’s presence as offensive coordinator has been so transformational that The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz speculated that Jerry Jones might have to make the tough decision whether to give Moore the head coaching gig and kick Mike McCarthy to the curb.

“Like the defenses dealing with Moore’s offense, Jerry Jones may be faced with quite the dilemma: Does he let this play-calling prodigy walk out the door to keep Mike McCarthy around? Or does he make the bold choice to move on from a winning head coach in order to hold on to one of the keys for the team’s success? The more the Cowboys win, the more difficult that decision will become,” Ruiz wrote. “And while it’s not a bad choice to have to make, it’s one Jones can’t afford to get wrong.”

Let’s hope he does.