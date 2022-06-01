Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Breaks Silence on Breakout WR in Walking Boot

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette hopes to take a step forward in his second season.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff reported that Smith-Marsette was “part of the season” the Vikings didn’t select a wide receiver with a high-value pack in the draft in March as the 2021 fifth-round pick has continued to make strides in his career.

However, his step appears to be hampered for the moment.

Smith-Marsette was seen at a charity baseball game on May 31 walking with a “noticeable limp” and in a walking book, a report coming from several fan accounts at the game on Twitter.

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette was wearing a walking boot and had a noticeable limp at @athielen19's charity softball game tonight. — Vikes (@vikesinsider) June 1, 2022

Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury in a June 1 press conference, ruling out Smith-Marsette for the rest of the spring training but left optimism for his return to training camp in late July, KSTP’s Alec Ausmus reported.

“Kevin O’Connell says WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette is done for the spring,” Ausmus tweeted. “He’s out with a lower leg injury. Smith-Marsette was scooting around in a boot today. O’Connell says the injury happened a few days ago in practice.”

Purple Insider’s Sam Ekstrom added that O’Connell believes Smith-Marsette will be good to go for training camp.

Smith-Marsette Loses Ground in WR4 Battle

Smith-Marsette figures to be in the running for the fourth wide receiver spot behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn in what’s expected to be a more pass-happy Vikings offense than in previous years.

Bisi Johnson, coming back from an ACL tear during training camp that shut down his 2021 season, figures to be the frontrunner as a fourth-year veteran and could push Osborn for the third spot as well. Kirk Cousins spoke glowingly about Johnson and his potential for the upcoming season.

“I remember thinking in Year 3 he was going to take a big step and really show up,” Cousins said of Johnson, per the Star Tribune. “Then unfortunately tore his knee in one-on-ones over here in training camp. I’ve always had a high opinion of him, and I do think in Year 4 here I expect him to have a very productive year and provide a great deal of depth for us.”

The Vikings also signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson on May 31, who offers both deep speed and slot receiver skills to Minnesota’s wide receiver corps.

Beneath those six receivers, sixth-round rookie Jalen Nailor figures to compete for a roster spot with Dan Chisena, Myron Mitchell, Blake Proehl and Trishton Jackson and Thomas Hennigan.

Vikings Punt Returner Role Up for Grabs

Smith-Marsette found himself at the center of the position battle as the Vikings’ new punt returner. Last year’s return man, Dede Westbrook, came in for a workout on May 31 and was offered a contract that he turned down, prompting Minnesota to sign Wilson instead. Wilson has kickoff return experience but has never returned a punt in the NFL.

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels mentioned Osborn, Nailor and Smith-Marsette as punt returner candidates, specifically mentioning Smith Marsette’s skillset would translate well, Inside the Vikings’ Will Ragatz reported.

The Vikings continue their spring training program with voluntary organized team activities (OTA) running until June 17, with mandatory minicamps slated for the weekend of June 7-9. All players have appeared in OTAs this spring.