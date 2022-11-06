Cousins Cuts Loose in Wild Celebration After Vikings’ Comeback Win: Watch

Minnesota Vikings signal caller Kirk Cousins seems like a pretty buttoned up guy, but every once in a while the quarterback is known to cut loose.

The plane ride home after Sunday’s comeback victory over the Washington Commanders proved to be one such occasion, as Cousins ripped it up amid a group of smiling teammates, dancing shirtless with several chains draped around his neck.

Fox Sports: NFL shared video of the raucous celebration via Twitter.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that Cousins also resurrected a classic Vikings’ victory mantra following the game. Seifert said that chants of, “You like that!” could be heard emanating from the locker room following the game.

Vikings Victory Over Commanders Could Have Major Playoff Implications

The Vikings had plenty of reasons to celebrate after trailing the Commanders by 10 points in the fourth quarter before scoring 13 unanswered to finish the game with a 3-point victory. Cousins was 22-of-40 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on the day.

The win moved Minnesota to a mark of 7-1 on the season, stretching the franchise’s NFC North Division lead to 4.5 games over the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, both of which lost on Sunday.

While it is perhaps too early to call the division decided, the Vikings appear to have it well in hand. Maybe more importantly, Sunday’s victory positions Minnesota favorably as the team turns the corner to the second half of the season.

The schedule ratchets up significantly beginning next week, with the first of four consecutive games against opponents with winning records. The Vikings face the Buffalo Bills (6-2), Dallas Cowboys (6-2), New England Patriots (5-4) and New York Jets (6-3) over the next four weeks.

Minnesota sits alone in second place in the conference, 1.5 games up on the NFC West Division-leading Seattle Seahawks (6-3) — the only team within shouting distance of the No. 2 seed.

A loss against the Commanders would have upped the pressure and altered the feel as the Vikings head into the next month of tough regular season football, but the victory provides the team with a little cushion as it prepares for the stretch run.

Tight End T.J. Hockenson Puts Up Big Numbers in Vikings Debut

A big part of the Vikings’ success Sunday can be credited to new tight end T.J. Hockenson, who Minnesota acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions just five days ago.

Hockenson made nine grabs for 70 yards, including important plays down the stretch that contributed to the late-game comeback. Two of Hockenson’s catches went for 19 yards and 18 yards, respectively — the two largest single-catch gains by any Vikings tight end all season.

“My last four days, or whatever, has been incredible,” Hockenson said following the game, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “The guys in this locker room have been great, just accepted me and helped me throughout the process learning the offense.”