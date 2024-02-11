Kirk Cousins Predicted to Sign Monster Deal, Remain With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings may change things up under center for the first time in six years, but the best bet remains the return of starter Kirk Cousins.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the day before the Super Bowl that the Vikings’ quarterback situation is among the more relevant of the league’s storylines in Las Vegas ahead of the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

“Kirk Cousins’ impending free agency is a story at this year’s Super Bowl, much like it was six years ago when the big game was in Minneapolis,” Graziano wrote on Saturday, February 10. “The Minnesota Vikings are working to see if they can keep their 35-year-old quarterback — who is coming off an Achilles tear — and they’d like to have an answer in the next few weeks so they can plan accordingly.”

Bringing Cousins back to Minnesota won’t be cheap. In fact, he’s expected to ask for a raise over the $35 million deal on which he played the 2023 season. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report predicted Saturday that Cousins will ultimately sign a two-year deal worth $82 million total to remain in purple and gold, including $70 million guaranteed.

Kirk Cousins’ Achilles Tear Unlikely to Impact His Leverage in Contract Talks With Vikings

Kenyon argued that the current market for starting quarterbacks in the NFL is so large that even despite suffering the worst injury of his career in his late 30s — an Achilles tear against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 — Cousins holds significant leverage in contract talks.

Without a doubt, the Minnesota Vikings would prefer to keep him. Despite that injury, Cousins —who will turn 36 in August — has otherwise been a durable QB, so he’s not an abnormal injury risk. He’d been playing at a decently high level before the unfortunate setback, too. Wherever he lands, it’s fair to expect Cousins will ink a two- or three-year contract with no less than $35 million per season and likely above $40 million.