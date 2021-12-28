Vikings Face ‘Kirk Cousins Conundrum’ in ‘Most Desirable’ Potential Job Opening

It’s difficult to discuss the future of the Minnesota Vikings without the conversation spiraling into what to do with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has put up impressive numbers this season, ranking in the top four in passer rating (101.3), adjusted net yards per attempt (7.24) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (30-7).

However, the fleeting success he’s seen over his 10-year career with a 58-59-2 overall record and one playoff win has stuck to his reputation in the league.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell named the Vikings the “most desirable” potential head-coach opening in the upcoming offseason — but the biggest “conundrum” remains what a new regime would do with Cousins.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘Most Desirable Job on the Market’

In an article published on December 28, better known as Black Tuesday, the first day teams can begin interviewing new coaching candidates under new rules, Barnwell ranked the top potential head-coach openings.

He selected the Vikings No. 1 on his list due to the following pros: talent on the roster, patient ownership and a veteran cornerback in Cousins.

However, Cousins was also the suspect of the team’s only con: cap flexibility.

Cousins, who holds a $45 million cap hit in 2022 that ranks third among NFL quarterbacks, will be paid like an MVP-caliber quarterback next season.

If the Vikings were in a position to clinch a playoff berth this season, one could argue Cousins could be in MVP conversations.

But with many holes to address this upcoming season, Cousins’ cap hit could be too much for a new regime to carry on.

“I’m including veteran quarterback as both a pro and a con as a bit of a joke, but I suspect that Kirk Cousins might be a blessing for some coaches and a hindrance to others,” Barnwell wrote. “I would only be honest in telling you that there aren’t many people in the NFL who perceive him to be that caliber of quarterback, though, and with a $45 million cap hit in 2022, the Vikings will be paying him as if he were an MVP candidate.”

However, Barnwell offers the possibilities of both keeping and moving on from the veteran quarterback.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Stick to the Script or Veteran Exodus?

Whether the Vikings ownership decides to commit to a rebuild or try again to tinker with the lineup enough to make a playoff push will ultimately determine which candidate they’d hire if Zimmer is not retained next year.

“If they do decide to move on from longtime coach Mike Zimmer and/or general manager Rick Spielman, the first thing the new regime will have to do is solve the Cousins conundrum,” Barnwell wrote. “Trading him would free up $35 million in desperately needed cap space, but the move would also leave them with rookie third-round pick Kellen Mond as the starting quarterback.”

The next part of Barnwell’s hypothetical overhaul likely won’t sit well with fans.

“What follows next seemingly depends on what the Vikings do at quarterback. If they are moving on from Cousins and rebuilding, there are other veterans who don’t need to be along for the ride. They could shop Adam Thielen, Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks. Dalvin Cook’s future with the team might be uncertain given the pending lawsuit for alleged assault and battery. If the Vikings are going to blow up the team, they might realistically move forward and head into a serious rebuild,” Barnwell added.

An alternative is a new regime could lean into the potential shown by the roster this season. Playing an NFL record 12 straight games decided by a single score, the Vikings (7-8) have been a handful of plays away from turning their season around and the need for a coaching change in the rearview.

Here’s Barnwell’s alternative to keeping Cousins:

From another perspective, a new coach might lean into this veteran core. The 7-8 Vikings are still in the playoff mix and have had 14 of their first 15 games decided by eight points or fewer, tying them for the single-season NFL record. Zimmer’s game management hasn’t exactly been the stuff of legend, and a new coach might think improving on special teams and better decision-making could be enough to push them into the postseason in 2022. If that’s the case, re-signing Cousins would be the move. Doing so would reduce his cap hit, although that would simultaneously come with locking him in as the starting quarterback for two or three more seasons. That alone might be enough to sour some portion of an embittered fanbase on a new coach, although others would put more of the blame on Zimmer’s defense. Leaving Cousins aside, any new Vikings coach would need to either be a defensive mind or hire someone who can develop young talent on that side of the ball. Zimmer did that for years, but disappointing draft picks and investments on the offensive side of the ball have left them relying on free agents this season. Patrick Peterson, Sheldon Richardson, Everson Griffen and Xavier Woods are all unrestricted after the season, while longtime starter Anthony Barr will see his contract voided.

Whichever way the Vikings go in the offseason, Barnwell is sold there is still potential in Minnesota, but Cousins’ 2022 cap hit needs to be resolved through either a trade or extension.

“Either way, the Vikings have a lot to offer a possible new coach. Zimmer is a better coach than some frustrated fans might think, but he has made it eight seasons while winning a total of two playoff games. Coaching candidates will notice that and value the Minnesota job accordingly. The Jags might have Lawrence, but the Vikings have enough on their roster to compete as early as 2022. Unless Zimmer can sweep the Packers and push this team back on a trajectory toward the postseason, coaches might view an opening in Minnesota as the most desirable job on the market,” he wrote.