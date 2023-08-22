Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Poised to Strike Massive New Contract

Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract after the Minnesota Vikings and Cousins couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension in the offseason.

Cousins and the Vikings prefer to attend to business outside of the regular season, meaning talks likely won’t pick up until February at the earliest.

However, whether Cousins signs a new contract in Minnesota or elsewhere, it’s sure to be a lucrative deal.

Pioneer Press columnist Charlie Walters, appraising Cousins’ potential value in the market, ballparked the 35-year-old quarterback to secure a deal worth $80 million guaranteed for two years, a $40 million annual value that would be the largest of his career.

“Kirk Cousins, who turned 35 on Saturday (August 19), is a good quarterback, but not a great quarterback. So his future in Minnesota after this season will depend on how much the Wilfs are willing to pay for a good, not great QB,” Walters wrote on August 19. “As a free agent, Cousins’ market value would be in the $80 million range for two guaranteed years.”

Kirk Cousins Offered Vikings a Team Discount on a Long-Term Deal: Report

The new Vikings regime is taking a step-by-step approach to rebuilding a roster that has atrophied since a 2017 NFC title game appearance.

Cousins has helped Minnesota remain competitive in that time, but the new regime has shown interest in finding a future franchise quarterback through the draft as Cousins approaches the twilight of his career.

During offseason negotiations, Cousins offered the Vikings a team discount relative to the surging quarterback market.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones garnered a deal worth over $40 million a year despite never making a Pro Bowl, which Cousins could have leveraged in his contract negotiations but opted to take a lower annual value on a long-term deal.

“I had also heard that he wasn’t asking for $40 [million],” Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer said on a March 20 episode of the “Access Vikings” podcast.“He wasn’t asking for that much, in terms of what Daniel Jones got, who is obviously much younger but much less accomplished. Cousins’ camp was kind of surprised I guess, from what I heard, at the Vikings not jumping or at least accepting what they were asking for.”

However, the duration of the deal and guaranteed money were the biggest sticking points in contract talks, according to the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

“The sense I’ve gotten is that they didn’t want to commit as long as what he was looking for. They wanted something shorter, he wanted something longer. My understanding is that 2025 was the issue,” Goessling said. “The question of how long would everyone guarantee it for. I think he wanted ’25, they were like ‘well, we don’t want to commit that long.’ He’d be 37 before the 2025 season so it gets to be later in the game than you want to fully guarantee a quarterback deal.”

Vikings Have Nearly $30 Million Sunk Into Kirk Cousins After His Contract Expires

After extension talks fell through, the Vikings opted to restructure Cousins’ contract to free up cap space for the 2023 season at the cost of future years.

Minnesota has $28.50 million in bonuses sunk into Cousins after the 2023 season, earnings he’ll receive whether he remains in purple and gold or finds a new team. Cousins is owed $10.25 million for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and additional $4 million in bonuses for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Those dead cap hits need to be accounted for when considering the future at the quarterback position. If Minnesota opts to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency next season, the contract structure should be backloaded to avoid a massive cap hit at the position.

A rookie quarterback contract would give the Vikings more flexibility. Paying Cousins his bonuses and a rookie quarterback would still be a cheaper option than re-signing Cousins outright.

But, with so much sunk into Cousins already, reaching an agreement on a short-term extension is likely on the table as well.