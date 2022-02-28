NFL Insider Makes Strong Statement on ‘Long-Term’ Future for Vikings, Kirk Cousins

His record is what it is.

But Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, owning a 60-61-2 career record including the postseason, showed he’s capable of playing like a winning quarterback when the pressure’s on last season.

The 33-year-old quarterback in his 10th NFL season led seven game-winning or game-tying drives at the end of regulation or in overtime, six of which were on the road.

His performance seemingly won over Vikings ownership, which “quietly shopped” Cousins last offseason.

A report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo on February 25 indicates that ownership appears more invested in Cousins than just the guaranteed money they offered him in 2020.

‘There’s a Real Long-Term Possibility of Kirk Cousins in Minnesota’

Appearing on NFL Network, Garafolo offered insight into the Vikings’ hiring process for general manager, saying the search committee put their cards on the table when speaking to candidates.

“During their general manager interviews, from what I was told, (the Vikings) were telling candidates, ‘We still think we can win with Kirk Cousins,” Garafolo said. “You did have the elements coming into this (offseason), ‘Well, they’re going to move on from him because this is the last year of the big guaranteed money. You’ve got a new regime — new general manager, new coach — and you say, ‘Okay, usually those guys want their own guy.’ ”

However, the new coaching staff in Minnesota has ties with Cousins, including the two most essential coaches to Cousins’ performance. Head coach Kevin O’Connell overlapped with Cousins for a year in Washington, while offensive coordinator Wes Phillips spent four seasons in Washington with Cousins.

Cousins’ play over the past two seasons and his connections to the new coaching staff leave Garafolo under the impression that Cousins could see a contract extension with the Vikings.

“In a lot of ways, there is a connection to Cousins, and there is a belief that what he did this past season — in the recent past — is winning quarterback football,” Garafolo said. “I’m of the belief we’re not just sitting here, ‘Well, Cousins is going play out the last year here of the guaranteed money, and then they’re moving on.’ No, there’s a real long-term possibility of Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.”

That long-term possibility could come at a cost, though.

Unwilling to Take Pay Cut, Cousins Lobbies Behind Scenes for O’Connell Regime

Cousins, entering the final year of his contract at a hefty cap hit of $45 million, will likely be looking for a contract extension this season rather than a restructure.

However, an extension could hamper the Vikings financially for years to come. Cousins wants $33 to $40 million a year after seeing an average of $32.3 million guaranteed a year from 2020 to 2022, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

As negotiations could take place this offseason, KFAN’s Paul Allen reported that Cousins put in work behind the scenes to get a coaching staff that is supportive of him — a sign that Allen believes has squashed on any possibility of trading away Cousins.

“Kirk put a lot of time into getting Kevin O’Connell hired and put a lot of time behind the scenes with those who hire,” Allen said on a February 25 airing of Friday Feast! “Okay, so now there’s that. And O’Connell is glowing, to a certain extent, along with the new offensive coordinator (Wes Phillips), of Kirk. So, you lay those things out, right there.

“It would be a metaphorical 2×4 up your butt if they were to just trade him out of nowhere. ‘What’d you say here, what’d you mean here? What about that 25-minute conversation with the team president to get the guy hired?’ I mean, all of that plays into this, and that’s why I think (the trade talks) are fruitless.”

Cousins has been relatively quiet on the team’s coaching front but did nod his cap to O’Connell on Good Morning Football.