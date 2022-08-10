Vikings’ Decision at QB Turns Heads Before Preseason Opener

The Minnesota Vikings‘ first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season is out — and it’s failed to answer some of the biggest questions of training camp.

Releasing the depth chart ahead of the team’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 14, the Vikings have a pair of designations on the depth chart that have left questions unanswered at two vital positions — quarterback and wide receiver.

Mannion or Mond?

Kirk Cousins has been one of the league’s most durable quarterbacks throughout his career.

He’s never missed a game due to injury, but when he was ruled out of a vital Week 16 matchup with the Green Bay Packers last season after testing positive for COVID-19, fans got a serious wake-up call about the depth at quarterback in Minnesota.

Sean Mannion played ultra-conservative, dinking and dunking his way to a 22-of-36, 189-yard, 1 touchdown stat line. The Vikings’ longest offensive drive was just 3 minutes, 22 seconds, with the run game stymied by an unthreatening passing game.

The hope was for 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond to take a step forward and usurp Mannion for the No. 2 quarterback spot with a quarterback-friendly coach in Kevin O’Connell. Fans and the organization alike want to see a young quarterback developing and preparing for life after Cousins’ contract expires after the 2023 season.

However, the Vikings remain undecided on who will be QB2, which warranted an odd disclaimer on the depth chart release.

“Here’s a look at the Vikings unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear on the unofficial depth chart,” Vikings.com’s Craig Peters wrote. “Two positions — backup quarterback and a receiver spot — are listed as ‘OR.’ ”

Mond and Mannion have been named co-second string quarterbacks, along with wide receiver Trishton Jackson and sixth-round rookie wideout Jalen Nailor appear to be in a tie for the WR7 spot.

A Complete Look at the Vikings Depth Chart

The Vikings’ first depth chart is what it is: unofficial.

The team will undergo a series of cuts after each preseason game, ending with the final 53-man roster deadline on August 30.

Minnesota must trim its 90-man roster down to 85 players by August 16, followed by another cut down to 80 players by August 23.

The practice squad has been trimmed to 14 players for the 2022 season, leaving 67 available roster spots in Minnesota this season.

Here’s a look at the first depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB: Kirk Cousins | Kellen Mond OR Sean Mannion

RB: Dalvin Cook | Alexander Mattison | Kene Nwangwu | Ty Chandler | Bryant Koback

FB: C.J. Ham | Jake Bargas

WR: Justin Jefferson | Ihmir Smith-Marsette | Myron Mitchell | Dan Chisena

WR: Adam Thielen | Bisi Johnson | Trishton Jackson OR Jalen Nailor

WR: K.J. Osborn | Albert Wilson | Thomas Hennigan | Blake Proehl

TE: Irv Smith | Johnny Mundt | Ben Ellefson | Zach Davidson | Nick Muse | Shaun Beyer

LT: Christian Darrisaw | Blake Brandel | Vederian Lowe

RT: Brian O’Neill | Olisaemeka Udoh | Timon Parris

LG: Ezra Cleveland | Chris Reed | Kyle Hinton

C: Garrett Bradbury | Austin Schlottmann |Josh Sokol

RG: Jesse Davis | Ed Ingram | Wyatt Davis

DEFENSE

DE: Dalvin Tomlinson | Jonathan Bullard | Esezi Otomewo

DE: Armon Watts | James Lynch | Jaylen Twyman | Jullian Taylor

NT: Harrison Phillips | T.J. Smith | T.Y. McGill, Jr. | Tyarise Stevenson

OLB: Danielle Hunter | D.J. Wonnum | Janarius Robinson | Andre Mintze

OLB: Za’Darius Smith | Pat Jones II | Luiji Vilain | Zach McCloud

MLB: Eric Kendricks | Troy Dye | Chazz Surratt | Ryan Connelly

WLB: Jordan Hicks | Brian Asamoah II | Blake Lynch | William Kwenkeu

CB: Patrick Peterson | Andrew Booth, Jr. | Akayleb Evans | Harrison Hand | Nate Hairston

CB: Cameron Dantzler | Chandon Sullivan | Kris Boyd | Parry Nickerson| Tye Smith

S: Harrison Smith | Josh Metellus | Mike Brown

S: Camryn Bynum | Lewis Cine | Myles Dorn