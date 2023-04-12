Vikings Moving to Replace Kirk Cousins, Hosting Massive QB Prospect: Report

Tw0 weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft and the Minnesota Vikings‘ cursory search is over.

Minnesota will host 30 prospects at their team facilities in Eagan, Minnesota, to get a closer look at some of their favorite prospects before the first day of the draft on April 27.

The most notable visit so far is Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, who visited TCO Performance Center on April 11, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported, adding that this is the most homework the Vikings have done on a quarterback class since they drafted Teddy Bridgewater in the first round of the 2014 draft.

One QB in Eagan today visiting the #Vikings, I hear: Stanford’s Tanner McKee. pic.twitter.com/M8xL5FtY8s — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 11, 2023

One of the Tallest QBs Ever, Tanner McKee Excels in the Pocket

Tanner McKee 2022 Highlights | Stanford QB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Stanford's team leader and captain 2022 Stats: 62% Cmp, 2947 Yds, 13 TD, 8 Int, 2 Rush TD 2022-12-10T02:10:11Z

At 6-foot-6, McKee is in the 93rd percentile when it comes to height and has made excelled at standing tall in the pocket. A pocket passer in this era isn’t as appealing as drafting a dual-threat quarterback like Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts or Anthony Richardson.

Returning from a mission trip in Brazil in 2021, McKee claimed the Cardinals starting reigns and completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,327 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Last season was a mixed bag for McKee and Standford, which struggled due to injuries. He connected on 62 percent of his passes for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

McKee’s style harkens back to the last generation of passers who earned their stake strictly in the pocket. McKee is highly regarded for his accuracy and timing at all three levels and ability as a facilitator despite a porous offensive line and supporting cast at Stanford.

McKee projects as a Day 2 prospect at quarterback outside the top four passers that are projected to go in the first round. McKee is seen largely as a backup quarterback in the league with some upside to become a starter.

“A pro-style pocket passer, McKee has an NFL arm with the ball placement and field vision to move the football when everything stays on schedule. However, he is unproven as a three-level passing threat who can also handle pressure,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote. “Overall, McKee is an accurate rhythm passer and prepped in a multiple-read offense, but there weren’t many second-chance plays on tape and his lack of mobility will be tough to overcome versus next-level speed. His NFL projection is similar to that of Mike Glennon coming out of college.”

McKee isn’t by any means on-par with Kirk Cousins but will have the benefit of studying for a year under the veteran signal caller before his contract voids next season. At that juncture, Minnesota will hope to start reaping the benefits of having a quarterback on a rookie deal, which Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have expressed a desire for.

Kevin O’Connell Touts the Benefits of Having Rookie QB

O’Connell, speaking at the NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix, Arizona on March 28, addressed the future of the quarterback position and the allure of having a quarterback on a rookie-scale contract when it comes to having more funds and flexibility in roster construction.

“I think it’s one of those things that if you are building a roster around one of those (elite) quarterbacks that’s kind of resetting the market, you’re probably in a good position. If you’ve got a quarterback, you’re excited; if you don’t, you’re excited to go find him,” O’Connell said on March 29.

“It’s clear the benefits of drafting one and having those four years of that player on the scale that allows you to build a roster around those players has been an advantage. It’s not a cliche to say that that position really defines a lot of buildings in the NFL.”