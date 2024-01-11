Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Raises Eyebrows With Tweet Ahead of Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings are approaching contract negotiations with Kirk Cousins this offseason that could define the next decade for the franchise.

Whether they move on from Cousins this season or re-sign will determine the trajectory of the team’s near future — and he sent a signal to social media to prove just how much he means to the team.

Upon the release of a trailer for Apple TV’s “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” a docuseries on the Tom Brady, Bill Belichick-era Patriots, Cousins posted on X (formerly Twitter) a quote from receiver Danny Amendola.

“Amendola’s quote, ‘We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom” from the Dynasty trailer is about as strong a compliment as a QB can receive,” Cousins wrote.

Cousins is rarely active on social media. He doesn’t have loose thumbs either. His message had an intent — and fans read between the lines in a tweet that was deemed “cryptic.”

NFL Fans React to Kirk Cousins’ ‘Cryptic Tweet’

Cousins’ post garnered over one million views and came in the wake of a rousing show of support from franchise right tackle Brian O’Neill.

Absolutely, 1,000 million percent. That’s my guy, I ride for him,” O’Neill said emphatically in a locker room interview on January 8. “I’d rather have nobody else than Kirk under center for us. I love that guy. I can talk about Kirk for the next two hours if you want — ’cause he has that kind of impact on our locker room.”

Cousins’ leadership has blossomed in the new culture Kevin O’Connell has instilled has made him one of the NFL’s most likable players.

Kirko Chainz won over the league as he pieced together an NFL record eight-game winning drives in 2023 — a season that galvanized the locker room around him.

“Your team feels the same about you,” One fan wrote, referring to Amendola’s “We worked for Bill, but played for Tom” quote. “The one positive that came from your injury is that everyone now knows your value, both as a player and a leader. I hope you’re back.”

Another fan spun the Amendola quote: “We worked for [O’Connell], but played for Kirko Chainz.”

While the comments were majority positive or filled with rival fan bases trying to lure Cousins away from Minnesota, some fans acknowledged the elephant in the room — money.

A Defining Difference Between Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady

Cousins’ post could be taken as him likening himself as a leader to Brady, however, there are two things Brady has done that Cousins has not yet.

Win a Super Bowl and take a team-friendly deal.

Those two went hand-in-hand for Brady, whose Patriots fielded a top-10 defense for 14 of the 20 years he was under contracts that respected his value to the team but allowed New England to build strong supporting casts.

This week, Cousins made a cryptic comment when asked if he would take a hometown discount that is in the eye of the perceiver:

“I think God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams, so at this stage in my career, the dollars are really not what it’s about,” Cousins said. “I had a coach who I was with, who was a younger coach at the time, this was back eight, nine years ago, before my first franchise tag, and we were talking about the situation and he made a great comment and he said, ‘Kirk, it’s not about the dollars, but it is about what the dollars represent.’ I thought that was an interesting comment that he made. There will always be some of that, but at today’s point, structure is probably more important.”

The structure of the contract will be important, considering Cousins’ past three deals have been fully guaranteed.

One fan called out Cousins’ post as an attempt to leverage his leadership in his new deal.

Other fans acknowledged the Vikings’ financial bind and need for financial flexibility in the future, which if Cousins wants a fully guaranteed contract won’t be possible.

“Wish you lock on your next team next season. To [sic] big of a cap hit to bring you back,” one fan wrote.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah doubled down on his desire to keep Cousins if the Vikings are afforded flexibility, which seems to be the call of the day from this fan.

“Kirk, we all want to see you in purple next year. You’ve made a ton of money and just need a ring or two. You’re so close to the HOF! We need more around you. Please take a little less,” the fan wrote. “I’ll even offer to take you hunting or fishing any day to make up for the lost [sic].”