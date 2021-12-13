Vikings CB Boasts on Social Media After Team-Worst Performance vs. Steelers

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd is one of the team’s biggest personalities as an entertaining presence in the locker room.

However, on Thursday night, Boyd’s boastfulness proved costly.

After snaring Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington behind the line of scrimmage on second-and-10, Boyd pumped his arms, looking down at Washington, which warranted a taunting penalty by the officials.

Roethlisberger pass to Washington loses 2-yds .. 15-yd taunting penalty on Boyd#Steelers 0 #Vikings 29 Q3 pic.twitter.com/k0RDCvtlFV — Sports 24/7 (@Sports24x7_) December 10, 2021

Yes, this is football; but there are rules, and officials have consistently penalized similar behavior.

The penalty breathed new life into the scoreless Steelers, who, instead of facing third-and-12, were awarded a fresh set of downs and went on to score their first touchdown of the game.

We all know what happened from there. Pittsburgh came storming back, and had the defense not made a final stop of fourth down to seal a 36-28 victory, the Vikings could have been virtually eliminated from playoff contention after giving up a loss to the formerly winless Detroit Lions four days earlier.

But despite facing scrutiny from his teammates and coaches, Boyd couldn’t help but post a photo of the instance on social media.

Boyd Boasts After Troubling Performance

After Boyd was flagged for taunting, team captain Anthony Barr shoved him for the extracurriculars.

So we had Kendricks give a shove to Breeland earlier and now Barr let’s Boyd know he’s not happy pic.twitter.com/Hqqm96EINi — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) December 10, 2021

Safety Xavier Woods essentially kicked Boyd off the field to allow second-year corner Cameron Dantzler to play instead. Boyd then got an earful from head coach Mike Zimmer and co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson.

He still decided to post a photo the aftermath of the play with the caption “Forever get my lick back!” on his Instagram, where his fellow NFLers lauded him.

Former Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo commented that “it should have been flagged,” which Boyd responded with “they p***y a** did!! It’s football.”

To Boyd’s credit, had he not been called for taunting, he likely wouldn’t have faced scrutiny from his teammates and coaching staff.

But Boyd’s performance, just 12 defensive snaps, left much to be desired. He was the only cornerback to allow every pass thrown his way to be caught — three catches for 64 yards.

Ben Roethlisberger hit sudden resurgence and picked apart Boyd, placing throws where Boyd, despite playing tight coverage, was beaten by the Steelers receivers.

Boyd currently owns the worst quarterback rating allowed by any Vikings cornerback of 139.8 and this isn’t the first time he’s shown lapses in judgment.

Last year against the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings, attempting a fake-punt play, had a wide-open Boyd lined up at gunner. Instead of lining up properly, Boyd, waving his arm to signal he would be open, jitterbugged around and never set his feet in time for the snap, drawing an illegal shift penalty and a personal callout by Zimmer.

Great fake punt… illegal shift pic.twitter.com/QCASGlGpiS — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) November 22, 2020

Cornerbacks Continue to Struggle

While Boyd has served as the sacrificial lamb, the cornerbacks group has been the most troublesome unit of the Vikings defense.

The starting trio ranks outside the top 70 cornerbacks graded by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Patrick Peterson is the highest-graded starting cornerback at No. 71, followed by Bashaud Breeland, 117th of 120, and Mackensie Alexander, ranked 119th of 120.

Reserve corners have shown mixed results. Boyd owns the group’s worst defensive grade by PFF of 37.4, and Dantzler is the highest at 69.8, an average score by PFF’s metrics.

Dantzler has also allowed the lowest quarterback rating (77.2) of any cornerback on the team. Every other cornerback has allowed a quarterback rating above 100.

The group hasn’t benefited from the same stymying pass rush it had to start the season with Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen missing. However, even then, the unit struggled.

Here’s a full breakdown of the cornerbacks group’s performance through 13 games this season: