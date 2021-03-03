Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph Would ‘Love’ to Join Old Friend in AFC: Report

Longtime Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who was released by the Vikings on Tuesday after 10 seasons with the team that drafted him, is already putting out feelers for his next chapter in his career.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that in the event the Cleveland Browns move on from first-round pick David Njoku, Rudolph could be the “perfect solution.”

He has a connection with former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who won NFL Coach of the Year in 2020 after leading Cleveland to its first playoff win since 1994 in his first year as head coach.

Rudolph is adamant about continuing his play and would “love to play for Stefanski,” with whom he was close [with] in Minnesota, a source told Cabot.

Rudolph Could Find Himself in a Similar Role in Cleveland

With Stefanski calling plays in Minnesota in 2019, Rudolph caught 39 passes for 367 yards and six TDs as a reliable red-zone threat. Rudolph expressed how he was relegated to more of a blocking role in recent years as he experienced a drop off in production in 2020, producing 28 receptions for 334 yards and just one touchdown in 12 games.

He believes he can still be a receiving threat and could see a similar role he once had with Stefanski in Cleveland.

The Browns run a similar wide-zone running scheme and use heavy, two-tight end sets often. If Cleveland decides it’s ready to part ways with Njoku, who has underperformed over the past two seasons, Rudolph would likely jump in alongside Austin Hooper as the team’s primary tight ends.

If Rudolph joins Cleveland in 2021, he would return to U.S. Bank Stadium as the Browns are scheduled to play the Vikings on the road.

Vikings Record Holder Reflects on Rudolph’s Career

Rudolph leaves Minnesota as the team’s all-time leader in tight-end touchdowns receptions (48) and single-season receptions (83) by a tight end.

Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson spoke with former Vikings tight end Steven Jordan, who holds the record for career receptions (453) and receiving yards (4,488) by a tight end. Jordan was less focused on his records being safe with Rudolph’s departure and focused more on the impression Rudolph has left.

“I’ve got a lot of love & respect for Kyle. He’s a really great tight end but I also understand the business aspect,” Jordan said. “I feel bad for Kyle. He’s a great guy. He’s done great things in the community & been a great team player.”

Jordan added that he holds respect for players like Rudolph over personal records.

“Records were made to be broken. I would have been happy if Kyle broke it because he’s such a good guy and such a model teammate and community person.”

