Kyle Rudolph Throws Shade at Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Again

Before he was released last offseason, Kyle Rudolph was the longest-tenured player on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

After a decade with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2011 draft, Rudolph was released by the Vikings last March.

The 32-year-old tight end has moved on, playing for the New York Giants, although his family is still deeply rooted in Minnesota.

And while he is still fond of the Vikings franchise, Rudolph hasn’t remained tight-lipped about Kirk Cousins — most recently neglecting to give Cousins any respect in an interview on January 5.

Sam Bradford a Better QB Thank Cousins?

In an interview with WFAN Sports Radio, Rudolph was prompted to assess Giants quarterback Daniel Jones compared to the QBs he’s played with in his career.

Hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney mention Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater in their separate prompts for Rudolph, both asking if Daniel Jones is the best quarterback he’s played with.

ICYMI: Yesterday Kyle Rudolph says Daniel Jones is the "most talented" QB he's played with in his career and can win in the NFL on @TikiAndTierney. pic.twitter.com/EtUJ2tJ5VA — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 5, 2022

“Absolutely,” Rudolph agreed with Tierney. “I’ve said that since day one. He’s certainly the most talented guy I’ve ever played with, and I’ve played with a lot.”

Jones may be a better athlete, but he has yet to play an entire season uninjured. Cousins has outperformed him in every passing category since 2019, per StatHead.

Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Rush Rush Rk Player G QBrec Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Rate Int Yds TD 1 Kirk Cousins 46 24-22-0 1014 1499 67.6 11839 91 104.4 26 335 3 2 Daniel Jones 38 12-25-0 796 1268 62.8 8398 45 84.3 29 1000 5 Sure, it’s the type of answer you’d expect from Rudolph, building up his teammate. But Rudolph also ranked “a healthy Sam Bradford” ahead of Cousins. “A healthy Sam Bradford is probably the best that I’ve ever played,” Rudolph said. “Just the ability he had to put the ball in places and (Jones) has that, but I mentioned he has the athleticism to make things happen.” But beyond Bradford’s potential when healthy, Rudolph neglected to show Cousins any respect.

Rudolph Has Ghosted Cousins Before





