Vikings Cut Backup QB After Packers Loss

The Minnesota Vikings‘ reunion with quarterback Kyle Sloter was short-lived.

After signing Sloter last week while Sean Mannion was on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings released the fourth-year quarterback despite him never seeing the field in a 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Sloter Never Given a Shot

Sloter was simply a practice arm while the Minnesota quarterbacks room dealt with COVID-19. But when Kirk Cousins tested positive for the virus and was ruled out of Sunday’s game, Sloter was an external candidate to take the starting reigns.

However, internally, the decision was never as nuanced.

Coach Mike Zimmer, speaking to media on Friday after Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 list, named Mannion the starting quarterback. Zimmer said he didn’t give third-round rookie quarterback Kellen Mond any consideration as the starter, instead relegating Mond to the backup role behind Mannion.

While Zimmer lauded Mannion’s mastery of the playbook and his abilities to run the Vikings offense just like Cousins, the offense didn’t have any semblance of its past success this season. Minnesota’s longest drive was just 3 minutes, 22 seconds.

Mannion completed 22-of-36 pass attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota dinked and dunked the ball inside the sticks for most of the game. The Packers didn’t have to sell out to stop the pass, which led to a poor rushing performance where Dalvin Cook ran for just 13 yards on nine carries.

Meanwhile, Mond saw the field for just three snaps when Mannion went out hand cramps. He completed 2-of-3 passes for five yards but nearly threw an interception on third down.

Sloter had a chance to dress his first game for the Vikings after an impressive preseason resume that included two years in Minnesota. Through three preseasons between the Broncos and the Vikings, Sloter completed 111 of 150 passes (74 percent) for 1,222 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception.

However, Sloter was inactive on Sunday while the Vikings offense sputtered and stranded the defense in a loss that killed the team’s playoff chances this season.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Zimmer Make Damning Statement on Mond

In a postgame press conference following the loss to the Packers, Zimmer was asked whether Mond would start a meaningless Week 18 season finale against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

Zimmer, who was curt throughout the press conference, took out his frustrations with a damning statement on the rookie quarterback.

Here’s an exchange during the press conference:

Mike Zimmer not too thrilled with rookie QB Kellen Mond pic.twitter.com/dx9qGapGzi — Trevor Squire (@trevordsquire) January 3, 2022

Q: Do you think you want to get a look at Mond next week? Zimmer: Not particulary. Q: Mike, why don’t you want to get a look at him. Zimmer: I see him every day (in practice).

Zimmer appears to not want anything to do with Mond this season. And while Mond has yet to impress the coaching staff, the rookie quarterback hasn’t been given a significant chance to develop this season as the scout team quarterback.

Zimmer said the Vikings would discuss whether to start Cousins on Sunday. If Cousins doesn’t start, that leaves Mannion the only option Zimmer would want in what could be his final game as a head coach in Minnesota.