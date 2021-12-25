Vikings Starter Lost for Season, Changes Coming to O-Line

The Minnesota Vikings are shuffling personnel around the offensive line after the team lost a starter for the season.

Former center and current starting right guard Mason Cole suffered an elbow injury and will be on the injured reserve list (IR) through the end of the year. Chris Tomasson, of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, tweeted the adjustments the Vikings will make following the loss of Cole.

#Vikings place starting right guard Mason Cole on injured reserve with an elbow injury, ending his regular season. Oli Udoh, who started the first 11 games this season at right guard, in line to move back in at that spot. https://t.co/fSlprZasl9 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 24, 2021

Out With the Old, in With the Older on the Vikings Offensive Line

Minnesota’s offensive line is growing thin as the season’s stretch run fast approaches.

Before Cole was sidelined, Olisaemeka Udoh was listed as both the backup right guard and the backup left tackle. He remains the second-string left tackle on the depth chart despite moving into a starting role. With Cole out, there is no lineman listed on the depth chart to backup starting center Garrett Bradbury.

Guard Dakota Dozier started all 16 contests for the Vikings last season but spent much of this year on the practice squad, save for appearing as a special teams player on three occasions. On Tuesday, Minnesota inked the lineman to an active roster deal and added him to the depth chart as Ezra Cleveland’s backup at left guard. Wyatt Davis, Blake Brandel and Rashod Hill were the only other linemen on the Vikings’ 53-man roster as of Friday.

Minnesota Will Miss RB Dalvin Cook Due to Virus Protocol

The Vikings are missing an important piece behind the offensive line, as well.

Running back Dalvin Cook will miss Minnesota’s Week 16 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams after he was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Cook is unvaccinated, which means he must sit out the mandatory 10 days dictated by the NFL’s virus protocol.

Backup running back Alexander Mattison returned to the active lineup just one day prior to Cook’s departure from it after missing 10 days following a positive coronavirus test of his own. The Vikings re-signed rusher A.J. Rose after learning of Cook’s status, having released the rookie running back just two days prior.

Rose had a strong preseason in Minnesota and spent much of the year on the team’s practice squad after fellow rookie RB Kene Nwangwu beat him out for the third-string spot on the depth chart. Rose will join the team Sunday as its fourth-string rusher behind Mattison, Nwangwu and Wayne Gallman Jr., formerly of the New York Giants, who Minnesota inked to a deal on December 14.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen has been a limited participant at practice all week with an ankle injury he sustained against the Detroit Lions on December 5. He’s missed the previous two games, both wins for Minnesota, as the team has fought its way back into the race for the NFC Playoffs at 7-7. Thielen would be a crucial addition to the lineup if he’s able to play, as the Vikings’ passing attack will be even more important than usual with a banged up offensive line and Cook out until at least Week 17.

Fullback C.J. Ham sat out practice on Thursday with a hamstring issue, per the team’s official injury report. Also listed on the injury update were quarterback Kirk Cousins (ribs) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (lower back), but both appear on track to take the field Sunday when the Vikings host the Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.