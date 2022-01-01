Mike Zimmer’s Daughter Has Strong Reaction to Vikings’ Kirk Cousins News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins caught COVID-19 at the worse time.

Approaching a pivotal road matchup on primetime against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings (7-8) need a win to keep their playoff chances alive after a season-long tug-of-war with mediocrity.

The offense has kept the team afloat for weeks, but following Friday’s news that Cousins will be out for Sunday’s game due to COVID-19, it seems Minnesota’s postseason ambitions are two days from being dashed with the betting line shifting from -6.5 to -13.0 in favor of the NFC North champion Packers (12-3), per FanDuel.

The Vikings and NFL community shared strong reactions on Friday, including Mike Zimmer’s daughter.

Mike Zimmer’s Daughter Shares Hilarious Post

On Instagram, Corri Zimmer posted to her story in response to Cousins landing on the COVID-19 reserve list, pleading, “Is it too early to start drink, every Vikings fan waking up this morning.”

Corri Zimmer's reaction to #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins being ruled out of Sunday's primetime matchup with the #Packers pic.twitter.com/QGCRA3UcGx — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) January 1, 2022

During the preseason, the Vikings were the least vaccinated team in the NFL. Zimmer was persistent in his pleas for his players to get vaccinated for the health and safety of their families.

But with Zimmer in the hot seat and needing a win to remain in the playoff chase and potentially keep his job, one fan feared for the Vikings employee who had to break the news to Zimmer (fortunately, he got the news over text).

The hardest jobs to have in 2021: frontline workers, teachers, law enforcement, and the Vikings employee that had to tell Mike Zimmer that Kirk Cousins has Covid-19. — haley (@haley_darling) December 31, 2021

Analysts Blast Cousins

The Vikings caught the national spotlight when Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley were all placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on July 31, the day the Vikings’ night practice at TCO Performance Center would be televised on NFL Network.

Mond, who was unvaccinated at the time, had tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest of the quarterbacks were deemed close contacts and were required to isolate due to NFL protocols.

Cousins, who infamously suggested they stage plexiglass around his locker, said he was at peace with the possibility of missing games, but his absence couldn’t have been more poorly time, KSTP’s Joe Schmit detailed.

Kirk Cousins getting Covid before the biggest game of the year ranks in top 10 in Vikings history of “Only Happens to Vikings” list: Love Boat, Dome collapse, Whizzanator, Demetrius Underwood….and on and on. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) December 31, 2021

Brian Murphy did not mince words on Cousins’ absence this Sunday, calling out his leadership.

Stubbornly unvaccinated Kirk Cousins tests positive, can’t play biggest game of #Vikings season. Fitting coda to his expensive and unfulfilling career in Minnesota. He did everything but win or lead when it mattered, failing to grasp that being an NFL QB is bigger than oneself. — Brian Murphy (@murphmedia_) December 31, 2021

Many fans have responded to the criticism Cousins is facing, spotlighting that media members weren’t as harsh on Dalvin Cook or Harrison Smith, who both missed games this season due to COVID-19 placements. However, neither play the most important position in football, Murphy replied.

To everyone preaching tired what aboutisims: Cook et al ain’t the QB. They ain’t making $30 million. They ain’t the alpha leader. #Vikings can win with backup linemen, defensive backs, running backs or wide receivers. They ain’t winning in Lambeau with Sean Mannion under center. https://t.co/HuinjtOCbE — Brian Murphy (@murphmedia_) December 31, 2021

The jury is still out whether Cousins’ missing Sunday’s game either helps or hurts Zimmer’s chances at retaining his job. The Vikings coach did urge his players to get vaccinated several times throughout the season and even brought in a medical expert to address any questions.

Kirk Cousins not getting vaxxed ends the Vikings playoff hopes AND could save Mike Zimmer’s job. Just incredible — James Dator (@James_Dator) December 31, 2021

Climbing the Pocket’s Tyler Forness speculated that the Vikings’ decision to start Mannion was more in the interest of those trying to keep their jobs, including Zimmer.

With Kirk Cousins out with COVID-19, the smart play would be to start Kellen Mond. With everything in flux, giving him the start to see what you might have is the right play. With Mike Zimmer, I would bet that he is fighting it. Tomorrow night is going to be wild — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) December 31, 2021

Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan seems to be in the camp where Cousins’ absence seals Zimmer and/or general manager Rick Spielman’s fate.

There is nothing more predictable than Kirk Cousins testing positive before having one last chance to save the jobs of the people dumb enough to have signed him. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) December 31, 2021

Cousins currently has a 58-59-2 career record as a starter. He was brought to Minnesota to push a Vikings team coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship game to a Super Bowl. But since the first playoff win of his career against the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Cousins is 14-17.

If the Packers win on Sunday, the Cousins-led Vikings will miss the playoffs for the third time in Minnesota’s veteran quarterback’s four seasons.