Vikings CB Injury Updates: 1 Starter Ruled Out, Another Returns

A young Vikings secondary was missing two starters from last week’s loss to the Titans in rookie Cameron Dantzler and 2017 first-rounder Mike Hughes.

Hughes, the elder statesman of the cornerback room, is likely dealing with a flare-up of a neck injury that landed him on the injured reserve list after the final game of the regular season in 2019. Hughes did not practice on Friday and was ruled out for a second-straight week, Chris Tomasson reported.

Dantzler, who has had a lingering rib injury, will return to the field for the first time since Week 1. He was the Vikings top-graded corner in a disappointing season-opener for the unit.

Kris Boyd, a 2019 seventh-round pick, made his first career start against the Titans in relief of Dantzler and Hughes last week. He is listed as doubtful for the Texans game on Sunday.

Dantzler will likely return to the starting spot on the outside along with Holton Hill. First-round rookie Jeff Gladney will likely make his second start in the slot this week after Hughes was ruled out.

