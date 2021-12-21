Vikings’ Message Behind Breeland Release Falls on Deaf Ears in Win Over Bears

While the Minnesota Vikings releasing Bashaud Breeland was a surprise to fans on Saturday — just two days before a primetime, must-win matchup with the Chicago Bears — the players found the move to be a long time coming.

Breeland was released after just 13 games in Minnesota after an altercation with teammates and coaches at practice. However, Pro Football Talk revealed that Saturday’s news set an example, with several players seeing a message behind Breeland’s release.

However, that message didn’t carry over on Monday night despite the Vikings escaping Soldier Field with a 17-9 win.

‘No More Crap, No More Excuses’

Two hours before kickoff, Mike Florio reported that Vikings players “generally are not mad” about Breeland being released.

“Per multiple sources, the move was interpreted as a clear message from the coaching staff and the front office as the playoff push intensifies. No more crap, no more excuses, no more lack of focus,” Florio wrote.

“The players generally aren’t mad about it. Some, we’re told, were surprised that it didn’t happen earlier, given Breeland’s subpar performances,” Florio added.

Players suspecting Breeland should be released doesn’t come as a surprise either. Before Week 15, Breeland had allowed the most receiving yards (795), receptions (59) and touchdowns (6) among the Vikings cornerbacks this season.

His performance came under scrutiny early this season, leading to fans booing him at home in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. After the game, he took to Twitter, firing off an NSFW tweet that further alienated the newcomer from his new fan base in Minnesota.

Second-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler, an assumed starter before Breeland was signed last offseason, vented his frustrations earlier this season but got his chance as a starter on Monday.

Dantzler forced a fumble early in the game, leading to a Greg Joseph field goal that put the Vikings up by multiple possessions.

However, the defense didn’t seem to respond the way you’d expect after reading Florio’s testimony. Yes, they did hold the Bears to just a field goal before giving up a meaningless touchdown on the game’s final play, but they also allowed Chicago to gain 370 yards of total offense.

That may be in part due to the offense’s ineptitude, posting a season-low 193 yards.

True Test Begins

The Vikings didn’t dramatically increase their playoff chances with a win on Monday, but they did enough to keep themselves in the chase with three games remaining. They currently sit at seventh in the NFC standings and have a 32% of making the postseason.

But the team is still struggling to put together a complete game 15 weeks into the season. The defense expectedly carried the team against a Bears offense that was averaging a league-worst 176.5 passing yards per game.

The offense, after weeks of shouldering the team through close, high-scoring games, vanished.

Kirk Cousins played his worst game of the season, completing 12 of 24 pass attempts for 87 yards and throwing a lame interception early in the game. The offense failed to sustain a drive over three minutes in the final quarter.

Minnesota was also awfully fortunate. The Bears had seven drives at or inside the Vikings’ 31, six reaching inside the red zone. Chicago had nine points to show for it, squandering their opportunities repeatedly until the final play of the game when they scored their first touchdown.

To the Vikings’ credit, escaping Soldier Field with a primetime win is a feat done only three times in Mike Zimmer’s tenure.

With a win over the Los Angeles Rams this week, Minnesota’s odds jump to 52%, per FiveThirtyEight. A loss would plummet their odds to just 12%.