‘You Guys Give Me Crap:’ Vikings’ Mike Zimmer Fires Back at Reporters

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s initial assessment of Danielle Hunter’s neck injury left many reporters and fans heads spinning through training camp and the first few weeks of the season.

What Zimmer called a “little tweak” during training camp led to Hunter sitting out the entire preseason and his designation on the injured reserve list, requiring Hunter to sit out the first three weeks of the season. Hunter has remained on injured reserve and underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday as the Vikings have slowly lifted their veil.

Zimmer has played coy throughout the season as reporters have hearkened back to his initial diagnosis that was misleading. Zimmer addressed his comment following encouraging news that Hunter’s surgery was successful.

“When you guys give me crap about this thing being a ‘tweak,’ when it all started, he woke up he thought he slept on his neck wrong,” Zimmer said in a press conference on Wednesday. “So that’s why it was a tweak.”

Zimmer Admits He Knew it Was More Than a ‘Tweak’

Despite an eventual stonewall where Zimmer closed all future questions regarding Hunter’s status, he left a trail of vague statements that led many reporters and fans on for weeks.

Zimmer added on Wednesday that he learned it was more serious after Hunter had an MRI “sometime during training camp.” The following weeks Zimmer played coy about the injury which included several scrapes with local reporters.

After Hunter missed his tenth straight practice, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin called out Zimmer for continuing to tout Hunter’s injury was of little concern.

Here’s their exchange:

Cronin: Just addressing Danielle’s absence for a tenth day. Mike, were you expecting him to be back by this point and where’s your level of concern over where he’s at right now? Zimmer: He’s got a little tweak. Cronin: For ten days? Zimmer: Sometimes they take a long time. The injury report will come out, when is it Bob, September 6th or something? Bob Hagan, Vikings VP of Communications: I think the 8th or 9th. Zimmer: Then you’ll know!

Zimmer put an end to the injury inquiries after the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson asked whether Zimmer’s “little tweak” comment in training camp was part of gamesmanship in disguising the severity of Hunter’s alleged injury ahead of the Vikings’ season opener against the Packers.

“I’m not going to talk about injuries, Zimmer said, making it clear any follow-ups would be met with the same resistance.

A glimmer of hope came after the obligatory three weeks Hunter stayed on IR until he was eligible to be activated to the roster which dulled after reports broke that Hunter would likely require season-ending surgery for a herniated disc in his neck.

Hunter Shares Post-Surgery Photo

Zimmer delivered the news that Hunter’s surgery was a success. Hunter shared a dispatch from the hospital on his Twitter with a photo of him giving a thumb’s up.

Surgery was a success. I appreciate all the support during this process and want to give thanks to everyone who has helped me out. Now let’s get back to work. #2021 pic.twitter.com/p32g8bbbzX — D Hunt™ (@DHunt94_TX) October 28, 2020

Tomasson consulted “The NFL Doctor” David Chao who speculated that Hunter’s recovery time will likely be three to four months for the type of operation he underwent.

The Vikings are sorely missing Hunter who posted 14.5 sacks in each of his past two seasons. After the Vikings traded Yannick Ngakoue to the Ravens last week, the team’s leading pass rusher is Ifeadi Odenigbo, who has 2.5 sacks on the season.

Rookie D.J. Wonnum is poised to assume starting duties opposite of Odenigbo for the rest of the 2020 season.

