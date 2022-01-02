Mike Zimmer, Kirk Cousins & a ‘Selfish Vikings Team:’ Analyst Laments

Since that Saturday, July night when the Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks room was gutted due to a COVID-19 exposure, the once tight-knit organization seems to have slowly unraveled.

Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer were at odds over the decision to enter the season unvaccinated after Cousins missed five days of training camp, including a nationally televised night practice on July 31, due to close contact exposure to a COVID-positive Kellen Mond. Cousins chose not to change his mind, saying he was at peace with his decision. Zimmer, meanwhile, continued to urge his team to get vaccinated.

And while Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out of Sunday’s must-win primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, has taken most the blame for what analysts are expecting to be the final blow to the Vikings’ season at Lambeau Field, accountability and blame go beyond Cousins.

The Athletic’s senior writer Jon Krawczynski chose no camps in a Twitter rant, calling out Zimmer, Cousins and a “selfish Vikings team.”

‘This Team Just Did Not Play For Each Other’

The aftermath of Cousins being ruled out of Sunday’s game sent shockwaves through the NFL at large.

The Vikings went from 6.5-point underdogs with Cousins to 13-point underdogs, per FanDuel. For many general NFL observers, a Cousins-less Vikings team guarantees the Packers (12-3) pick up the top seed over four other NFC contenders with the same record.

But for the Vikings (7-8), things are much simpler in dire straights. They need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Cousins’ positive coronavirus case has realistically squashed those slim chances with Sean Mannion, who has never thrown an NFL touchdown in seven years as a professional, starting on Sunday.

Although it’s too early to throw in the towel, this week was the culmination of weeks of frustration.

Krawczynski shared his two cents on Twitter’s saturated pool of critique:

Kirk Cousins may have gotten COVID if he was vaccinated, true. But it is also true that he did not do everything possible to avoid something like this happening. So criticism is warranted. THAT SAID … I think this is just more indicative of this team as a whole… This is, and has been, a selfish Vikings team. Dalvin Cook, as important in my mind as Cousins, not getting vaccinated and missing a HUGE home game last week. Harrison Smith. Adam Thielen. Many of the team’s leaders didn’t do everything possible to help this team.

Krawczynski also called into question the team’s willingness to truly play for each other under Zimmer:

Mike Zimmer can be included as well. His coaching has been largely uncompromising. He wants it HIS way. And that sets a tone with players as well. Up and down the roster, this team just did not play for each other. They looked too much at themselves. And they are where they are… So yeah, you can be mad at Cousins for missing this game. But this team, time and time again, has shown that it is NOT a team. It is a collection of individuals, w/a ceiling on its potential far lower than the talent assembled. That’s how these Vikings should be remembered.

This season was supposed to be promising with a rehauled defense and several players ready to earn their worth on prove-it deals. But a game away from being eliminated from the playoff chase, the Vikings haven’t resembled a team ready to take the next step as true contenders.

Vikings Have a Formula to Beat Packers Without Cousins

While Mannion under center will not offer any optimism in the passing game on Sunday, Dalvin Cook could be the last hope for the Vikings season.

Last time at Lambeau Field, the Vikings rode Cook to a 28-22 victory on the road. Cook racked up 226 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on 33 touches.

Have a day @DalvinCook! #KFANVikes 226 total yards and 4 TDs pushed the @Vikings to a 28-22 win in Green Bay! pic.twitter.com/EJ0qxDtw2J — KFAN1003 (@KFAN1003) November 2, 2020

Cousins only threw 14 passes all game. But for the Vikings running game to roll this time around, Mannion will have to keep the Packers defense honest.

Fingers crossed.