Vikings’ Mike Zimmer, Kirk Cousins Share Troubling Disconnect After Titans Loss

After scoring 30 points and racking up nearly 500 yards of total offense, the Vikings were in a position to clinch their first win of the season against the Titans, needing only 25 yards to move into field-goal range and give Dan Bailey a chance to win the game.

Instead, the offense completely disassembled as an aborted snap and pressure from a three-man pass rush left the Vikings searching for more answers to their first 0-3 start to a season since 2013 and the sixth in franchise history.

Coach Mike Zimmer and Cousins were not on the same page following the loss as both team leaders pushed the responsibility to the other. Zimmer felt the offense should have won the game on the final drive, while Cousins was content with his group’s performance.

Zimmer and Cousins Pass Blame

In the postgame press conference, Zimmer lamented that the offense should have taken charge on the final drive of the game, where they needed just 25 yards to move into field-goal range and give kicker Dan Bailey a chance at clinching the Vikings first win.

“I want our offense, you know, those guys are all veteran guys. I want them to take charge in those moments when we have the opportunity to go down and win the football game. Instead, it was chaos,” Zimmer said. “So we’re going to have to get that squared away”

To Zimmer’s point, the Vikings awarded new contracts to both Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook. The offense was seen this offseason as a strength and continuity with Pro Bowlers at every skill position and a line that returned four of five starters. When it came to winning a game, the group folded.

“The last possession, when you’ve got a chance to go down and win the game with a field goal, is a complete disaster,” Zimmer said. “Those are the things that are causing us to lose.”

Zimmer’s defense gave up 444 yards — the sixth-most in Mike Zimmer’s career with the Vikings — and 31 points while holding the Titans to six field goals. If a few of those field goals went for touchdowns, it would have added insult to injury to the defense’s struggles this season.

Despite another historically troublesome game for the Vikings defense, Zimmer spent the majority of his press conference lamenting over a fumble by Dalvin Cook and the offense’s collapse on the final drive of the game.

Cousins Deflects Calls For Better Leadership

For Cousins, the offense had a coming-out party that was day and night with how they played against the Colts.

Totaling 464 yards and 22 first downs, the Vikings offense move the chains effectively by design. Dalvin Cook posted a career-high 181 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Justin Jefferson lived up and possibly exceeded expectations in his first career starting, catching seven passes for 175 yards a touchdown. Cousins was satisfied with the effort his group put forth on Sunday.

“Anytime you have almost 500 yards and score 30 points you’re doing something correct,” Cousins said.

Cousins deflected responsibility on Zimmer’s call for better leaders, especially in the final moments of the game, saying “I’ll have to go back and watch the film.”

Mistakes were made on both sides as Cousins threw an interception to open the second half and Cook also fumbled. The offense has been placed in a situation where they’ll be needed to score more often and quickly to keep pace with teams that have taken advantage of the defense that is now discovering just how difficult “re-tooling” can be.

Injuries have plagued the defense so far this season which could see more improvements, but last Sunday’s loss to the Titans proved how much needs to go right for the Vikings to win this season.

