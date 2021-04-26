Patrick Peterson & Vikings QB Strike Generous Deal for Jersey Number

Minnesota Vikings 2020 seventh-round pick quarterback Nate Stanley could have cashed out this week.

The Menomonie, Wis., native had something incoming veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was signed in free agency last month, has wanted his whole career.

The No. 7.

Certain players have received pricey vacations, cars, steak dinners and even $50,000 for giving up their number to a future teammate.

Stanley, instead, looked to use his leverage to help his hometown.

Patrick Peterson’s Donation to Menomonie High School

After NFL owners approved a rule change to lift position restrictions on numbers earlier this week, Peterson unveiled his official Vikings jersey on the All Things Covered podcast on Sunday.

Paying homage to his playing days at LSU, Peterson will wear No. 7 in purple and gold, the number he wore through college and high school.

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson (@P2) announces on his podcast @ATCoveredPod he’ll be wearing number 7, his famed college number at LSU. That will be 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0B6p9HljaC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 25, 2021

The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported that Stanley spoke with his former high school football coach Joe Labuda on Sunday night and “was arranging for about 10 pairs of shoulder pads to be donated.”

“It’s a great gesture on Nate’s part,” LaBuda said, per Tomasson. “He said he just wanted to help out the program.”

The donation is worth several thousand dollars for 10 new shoulder pads that Labuda said are needed.

“We have a lot of them that have been here for a long time, some of them 15 years, 10 years,” LaBuda added. “A lot of them have been to the point where they need to be replaced.”

There likely won’t be many other jersey number changes for the Vikings this offseason as players are required to buy out the existing stock of licensed jerseys of their previous number before they can switch. The cost for Dalvin Cook to change his number would have been roughly $1.5 million, Tomasson reported.

Vikings Own Most Ridiculous Jersey Swap Deal

While stories have surfaced around the NFL detailing flashy jersey swap deals between players, former Vikings quarterback Donovan McNabb’s deal with punter Chris Kluwe is the most ridiculous yet charitable exchange.

When the Vikings signed McNabb in 2011, the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback wanted the No. 5 from Kluwe. Kluwe requested that McNabb would have to name drop Kluwe’s band in press conferences and take him out for an ice cream cone along with donating $5,000 to Kluwe’s charity.

McNabb eventually lost his starting job and was released midseason that year before paying his donation or taking Kluwe out for ice cream. It became a vulturous pecking point of McNabb’s brief stint in Minnesota, which Kluwe took the blame for not asking McNabb during the season.

ATTENTION MEDIA VULTURES – I talked to Donovan and he's more than happy to write the check to Kick For a Cure, since he's a standup guy. — Chris Kluwe, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) December 30, 2011