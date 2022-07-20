Vikings Cut Backup QB to Clear Roster Spot Ahead of Training Camp

After having their roster set for training camp for weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have made a move that could promise a new addition to the team.

The Vikings cut third-year quarterback Nate Stanley, a 2020 seventh-round pick, on Tuesday, July 19, per a team report. Stanley, a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin, spent his rookie season on the practice squad and the 2021 season on the injured reserve.

The #Vikings have waived QB Nate Stanley. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 19, 2022

Stanley’s departure leaves three quarterbacks on the roster in Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond. The Vikings currently have $10.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, with rookies expected to report to training camp on July 24.

The rest of the roster is expected to report to training camp on July 27, including a new player acquisition that should come in the wake of Stanley’s release to fill out the final spot of the 90-man roster.

3 Veterans Linked to Vikings in Free Agency

With a roster spot vacant, the Vikings have room for a veteran signing after the team has been connected to several impactful veterans throughout the offseason.

Ndamukong Suh is the highest profile veteran who has been linked to the Vikings. Brad Stainbrook reported on July 12 that Minnesota and Suh have had talks and that the veteran defensive tackle is expected to sign somewhere before training camp. The Vikings appear to be the favorite to land the five-time Pro Bowler after reports that both the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders were content with their current rosters and were out on signing Suh for the moment.

Kyle Rudolph has also expressed his desire to be re-signed by the Vikings after a year away with the New York Giants. Rudolph appeared on KFAN radio’s #92Noon show with Paul Allen and said he’s still hoping to win a championship — and the Vikings have a team that could do just that. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Rudolph has garnered interest from multiple teams, including the Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Certainly for me, there’s still one thing left to do here and that’s win a championship in Minnesota. Obviously, I would love to have another opportunity to get a crack at it,” Rudolph said. “I talked about being calculated in my next decision. I’ve never won a Super Bowl. I’d love to hoist a Lombardi at some point in my career. I do believe this Vikings team has a chance to do that, and certainly, I would be open to that.”

Former Browns center J.C. Tretter is also rumored to have the Vikings on a “short list” of teams he’s willing to sign with, according to SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad. Tretter crossed paths with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last season.

Another QB?

, Minnesota only has three quarterbacks on the roster, while most NFL teams go into training camp with four to help conduct practice.

The Vikings have kept at least four quarterbacks between the 53-man regular-season roster and practice squad for the majority of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Minnesota may need to fill that final roster spot with another signal caller.