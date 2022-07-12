Vikings Favorites to Land 5-Time Pro Bowler After Latest Update

Among the several teams interested in acquiring five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, the Minnesota Vikings appear to be the only team left in the running — for the moment.

It had been radio silent since a report that Suh had talks with the Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in June until NFL Nation’s Cleveland Browns beat reporter Brad Stainbrook reported on July 12 that the Browns “remain out of the picture” for Suh.

Stainbrook also corroborated that the Raiders and Vikings “have held conversations” with Suh, who hopes to sign before teams report to training camp in late July.

While Stainbrook’s report indicates the Vikings and Raiders are the teams remaining in play for Suh, a recent report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal could mean that Minnesota has an opportune time to strike in signing the veteran defender.

Raiders ‘Not Currently in Pursuit’ of Suh

Following an ESPN appearance by Suh, who said it would be “cool” to play for Las Vegas, Bonsignore reported on June 21 that there was no mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders after the two sides had conversations that month.

“The sense is the Raiders aren’t as keen on the idea as Suh is, at least at the moment,” Bonsignore wrote. “That is always subject to change depending on how the Raiders assess their defensive line needs ahead of training camp. And money always plays a role. But for now, it appears the interest is not mutual.”

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson also reported that Las Vegas was not “currently in pursuit” of Suh.

With two potential suitors and Suh’s former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, backing out of reaching a deal, there is some cause for concern in the Vikings acquiring him.

Suh’s Decline With Age

The case for Suh in Minnesota is simple. He’s been one of the most consistent defensive tackles in the league since 2010.

He won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, tallying 10 sacks and a fumble recovery touchdown in 16 games. He went on to earn three All-Pro mentions and helped the Lions make a pair of playoff appearances before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

However, he may be well out of his prime, last making the Pro Bowl in 2016 with the Dolphins. But he’s remained healthy, playing the most snaps of any Buccaneers defensive tackle last season.

Suh’s Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade has drastically declined from above 80.0 as a Pro Bowler to 49.4 in 2021. PFF senior analyst Eric Eager has found Suh to be barely a replacement-level defensive tackle at this stage in his career while warranting $8 to $9 million a season with the Buccaneers.

But the Vikings do need more true defensive tackles amid its transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme that will task stopping the run primarily on the nose tackles. Suh could provide veteran experience and some depth behind Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson.

The Buccaneers decided to not re-sign Suh at his current rate, making this offseason a potential buy-low opportunity for the veteran.