Vikings Under Pressure With New Coach Interviewing Window Open, Analyst Says

The NFL head coach carousel gets an early spin this season under new rules the Minnesota Vikings could capitalize on.

This year, the league passed a one-year trial on allowing teams with head coaching vacancies the opportunity to interview candidates in-season starting Tuesday, December 28, at 8 a.m. (12 days before the regular season ends), per NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero.

Under the previous rules, teams had to wait until the season concluded before beginning interviews. With the trial rule and an added week to the regular season, teams with coaching vacancies have a wide-open window to get a head start on the interviewing process.

But there is a catch holding the Vikings back from taking advantage of the new rule at the moment, but it could lead to an in-season change with two regular-season games left on the schedule.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Vikings Could See Early Move for a ‘Change of Culture’

Under the new rule, only teams with a head coach opening or have told their head coach that they won’t be returning next season can interview free-agent coaches or request permission to interview assistants from other teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are in the clear to begin conducting interviews Tuesday.

Despite remaining mathematically in the playoff chase, the Vikings are among four other teams that could reach an ultimatum with their current head coaches soon to take advantage of the early-interviewing window, CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr speculated.

Kerr selected the Vikings among three other teams that could make necessary moves to become eligible to begin the interviewing process.

Here’s what Kerr wrote:

The Vikings are still in playoff contention, one game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, yet it may be time to move on from Mike Zimmer. Minnesota is one loss away from its second consecutive losing season — a first under Zimmer — and is just 32-30 since reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2017. The Vikings should be better than their record indicates, yet are 6-8 in one-possession games and have played in 12 straight games with the final score being eight points or less. This team could use a change of culture after eight years of Zimmer, but probably won’t move on from him while being in the thick of a playoff race. Minnesota may hold off on a decision for another week or two.

The Vikings currently have a 10% chance of making the postseason with their destiny out of their hands. Facing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football this week, the Vikings could be virtually eliminated from playoff contention with a loss that could warrant the Wilf family to give Zimmer his resignation with a week remaining in the regular season.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Head Coach Candidates

The calls for a new head coach have come as fans have grown tired of the Vikings’ conservative identity on offense. The prevailing thought of hiring a coach the opposite of their predecessor leaves the Vikings likely looking for a young offensive mind to take over as head coach.

Some coaches who fit that mold are offensive coordinators Kellen Moore (Dallas Cowboys), Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City Chiefs) and Byron Leftwich (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell deemed Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as an ideal candidate for the Vikings.

Here’s what Barnwell said he would do if he became general manager of the Vikings next offseason in a hypothetical segment on the Purple Insider podcast: