NFL Hall of Famer Disrespects Vikings’ Randy Moss, Cris Carter

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame wide receivers Randy Moss and Cris Carter have been widely considered one of the top tandems all-time at their position.

Moss ranks fourth in career receiving yards (15,292) and second in career receiving touchdowns (156), while Carter’s 13,899 receiving yards and 130 touchdowns rank 13th and third, respectively.

But when compares to the illustrious Vikings duo, former St. Louis Rams superstar wide receiver Isaac Bruce, a month from his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, refused to be undermined.

Bruce Claims Rams Had Better WR Duo

In a virtual interview with CBS on Tuesday, Bruce claimed that he and Torry Holt, both members of the Rams’ 1999 Super Bowl roster (nicknamed the “Greatest Show on Turf”), are the greatest NFL receiver duo of all time.

“It may seem like a whole lot of arrogance to other people, but numbers don’t lie,” Bruce said. “Everything we put on the football field, the film, it is what it is. You can always go back and turn it on.”

When asked if he thought Holt and him were better than Moss and Carter, Bruce had a short yet sharp response.

“We won a Super Bowl,” he said in defense of his case.

Numbers Don’t Lie

Bruce didn’t argue numbers when asked specifically about Moss and Carter — and for good reason.

Bruce ranks fifth in career receiving yards (15,208) behind Moss (15,292) and ahead of Carter (13,899), while Holt has 13,382 career receiving yards, ranking 16th all-time. Moss and Carter hold a considerable advantage in scoring as Bruce’s 91 career touchdown receptions rank 12th and Holt’s 71 touchdown catches rank 38th all-time.

The duo of Moss and Carter had more productive careers than Bruce or Holt.

Receiver Receiving Yards Touchdowns Randy Moss (1998-2012) 15,292 (4th) 156 (2nd) Cris Carter (1987-2002) 13,899 (13th) 130 (3rd) Isaac Bruce (1994-2009) 15,208 (5th) 91 (12th) Torry Holt (1999-2009) 13,382 (16th) 71 (38th)

Carter retired without reaching a championship game, while Moss lost in two trips to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers. When it comes to sports debates, championships tend to carry the most weight when making an argument.

However, football is a team game. Bruce and Holt benefitted from an offense ahead of its time with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner under center and still did not surpass what Moss and Carter did in their careers.

Moss, who moved on from Minnesota and benefited from playing with Tom Brady, has remained steeped in the greatest wide receiver ever debates during his time as a broadcaster. Bruce’s comments are sure to add more fuel to his talking points.