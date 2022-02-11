Patrick Peterson Defends Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, Comparing Him to Super Bowl QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ future with the team has been called into question — given his $45 million cap hit for the 2022 season, the third-highest cap hit in the NFL.

Soon-to-be hired head coach Kevin O’Connell has put his cards on the table. He “conveyed a firm belief in Kirk Cousins during the interview process,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on February 7.

“He’s high on him. The front office must decide on Cousins’ future due to his $45M cap hit, but many coaches interviewing for job liked Cousins, O’Connell included.”

SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad speculated the possibility of the Vikings driving up the price on a potential trade for Cousins with the Fowler leak.

However, that price better be steep, if you ask one of the team’s leaders.

Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson recently came to Cousins’ defense, saying the team should not trade Cousins for the low, and compared the veteran signal caller to a Super Bowl quarterback.

Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Peterson weighed in on Cousins’ future, saying he should not be traded unless Minnesota can get “something spectacular” for him.

He compared Cousins to Matthew Stafford, who floundered with the Detroit Lions for much of his career before joining the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams this season.

“Kirk is like a Matthew Stafford, and you know how I feel about Matthew Stafford. He’s an underrated quarterback. He might not go out there and put up 320 yards a game, but he’s going to be efficient with his numbers. He’s going to get the ball where it needs to be. He’s not forcing any turnovers. He’s going to be very smart with the ball. He’s going to put together drives for you, and he has a strong arm to push the ball down the field,” Peterson said.

Stafford and Cousins Identical in All But One Category

The similarities are uncanny when looking at Cousins and Stafford’s passing statistics per game over their careers. Both players have averaged 1.8 passing touchdowns per game and a 0.9 difference in passing yards per game.