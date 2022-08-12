Patrick Peterson Urges Vikings to Sign ‘Nasty’ 5-Time Pro Bowler

Despite hoping for a transformation on offense under head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings‘ success this season could hinge more on how the defense evolves after abysmal showing the past two seasons.

The new regime under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made do with many of the existing veterans on defense while stirring in free-agent additions like defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks.

However, Minnesota could still use plenty of help in stopping the run after allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game (130.7) last season.

Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson gave a rousing approval of a potential free-agent signing that he believes would make the Vikings defense “nasty” on the defensive front.

Patrick Peterson: ‘I’m in For Suh’

In a clip from the All Things Covered podcast on August 10, Peterson made a case for the Vikings to sign five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

‘Bring him along, Peterson said. “That would make us that much better, that would make us that much nastier. And if you want to be a championship football team you got to be nasty up front. Ain’t no if and buts about it. If you’re nasty up front, you’re giving yourself a shot. I’m in for Suh, all day.”

Suh, 35, remains a free agent after rumored interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, his former team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Vikings. However, after weeks of training camp, Minnesota is the only team that has not closed the door on Suh.

However, contract talks appear to be at a standstill.

“The Vikings would happily take Ndamukong Suh,” KSTP reporter Darren Wolfson revealed on the SKOR North on August 4. “They would happily take him today. They’d love to have him on the practice field tomorrow — but at a very specific price point. What Suh is looking for and what the Vikings are looking to do, my understanding is the two sides aren’t remotely close.”

Minnesota remains the betting favorite to land Suh, according to Bovoda.

Should Vikings Break the Bank for Suh?

As the preseason draws on, both the Vikings or Suh could come closer to a number that makes sense for both sides.

But how much should Minnesota invest in the veteran defensive tackle?

The Vikings currently have $10.4 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. Minnesota has entertained the possibility of improving two key spots at quarterback and center. Backup quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond have yet to prove to be viable replacements for Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, starting center Garrett Bradbury may be having the worst training camp of his career.

Without trading away players and offloading cap space, the Vikings have room for one or two more significant signings.

Suh signed one-year deals with the Buccaneers each of the past three seasons ranging from $8 to $10 million a year and will likely want to remain in that ballpark. Meanwhile, the top free-agent center in J.C. Tretter has averaged cap hits of $9.9 million a year over the past three seasons.

The best case scenario is Minnesota can work the cap to sign either Suh or Tretter, coupled with a backup quarterback. But it appears the Vikings may have to choose between reinforcing the defensive front or the center of the offensive line.

They appear to be leaning in Suh’s direction after a report that it’s been “crickets” on the Tretter front.