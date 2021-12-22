8-Time Pro-Bowler Wants Return to Minnesota Vikings: Report

Frigid Minnesota winters do not help make Minneapolis an NFL destination city, but the talent across the roster has at least one prolific performer desiring a return to the Minnesota Vikings.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed a one-year deal to join the Vikings last offseason, is interested in a return to the NFC North next season and beyond. That information is according to a report from Chris Tomasson, of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, via former professional cornerback Bryant McFadden who does a podcast with Peterson titled “All Things Covered.”

Ex-NFL CB Bryant McFadden, cousin of Patrick Peterson who does a podcast with him, says PP, 31, wants to re-sign with #Vikings after being on 1-year deal. “If he stays healthy, he could be in a Vikings uniform for a few more years. He loves Minnesota. He’s really embraced (it)." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 21, 2021

The tweet continued, quoting McFadden: “If he stays healthy, he could be in a Vikings uniform for a few more years. He loves Minnesota. He’s really embraced (it).”

Peterson Report Pushes Cowboys Rumors to the Back Burner

Up until this season, Peterson had spent the entirety of his 10-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. He signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 worth $8 million, per Spotrac.

Peterson noted publicly earlier this season that he had always dreamed of playing for the Dallas Cowboys, which sparked speculation that he might be on his way to Texas after a figurative cup of coffee with the Vikings in Minnesota.

“Growing up, I always saw myself being an NFL football player. My dreams were to be a Cowboy, but at the end of the day, that didn’t happen. Still got time on the table because I still got some tread still left on the tires,” Peterson told media members following the Vikings 36-28 Thursday Night Football victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 9.

“But I love the game, no matter who I’m playing for, and I’m going to bring that same intensity no matter the organization,” he continued.

Peterson Still Formidable NFL Cornerback

Childhood dreams die hard, and for a player of Peterson’s status and capabilities, playing alongside cornerback Trevon Diggs in Dallas probably is a realistic possibility.

At just 31 years old, Peterson’s career is already worthy of the Hall of Fame. Beyond eight Pro-Bowl selections across a decade in the desert, Peterson was also named a first-team All-Pro on three occasions.

Upon arriving in Minnesota, he quickly became a Vikings captain and has proven one of several steady hands as the the team has clawed its way back to 7-7 and firmly entrenched itself in the NFC Playoff race with three regular season games left to play.

As far as his performance on the field, Peterson’s numbers are down this season. Part of that lack of production, however, has been due to missed time. The corner has played in and started 10 games this year out of a possible 14. Over that stretch, he has defensed just three passes and made zero interceptions, both of which would be a career lows should they stand through the end of the year, per Pro Football Reference.

However, Peterson still grades out as a middle of the road cornerback by league standards, with a defensive rating of 62.0, per Pro Football Focus. That’s good enough for 68th out of 117 NFL players at the cornerback position and the second-best mark on his own team behind CB Cameron Dantzler.

The price tag and the total number of years on a new contract would be the sticking points, but if Peterson wants to return to the Vikings next season and beyond, the smart money is on Minnesota trying to work something out.