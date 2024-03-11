Vikings: Insider Sheds New Light on Kirk Cousins’ Plans Ahead of Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings are anticipating an answer from Kirk Cousins regarding his plans to explore free agency or not, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the two sides remain “in communication”. However, their anticipation could very well end in a bit of disappointment.

“At this point, it does appear that the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is going to hit the free agent market on Monday,” Pelissero said on “NFL Total Access” on March 10. “Other teams I would expect to pursue Cousins do include the Atlanta Falcons and quite possibly the Denver Broncos as well.”

The #Vikings and Kirk Cousins remain in communication, but it appears the four-time Pro Bowl QB will test the free-agent market, which opens at noon ET on Monday. @NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qwGM49Cier — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2024

This comes on the heels of Russini’s report about the Broncos’ expectations.

“The Vikings are expecting to hear from Kirk Cousins tonight on his decision to explore free agency, sources tell me and @alec_lewis,” Russini posted on X, formerly Twitter on March 10. “Of note: His contract does not void until Wednesday so the team will have until then to extend him before his dead cap hit officially hits the books for ‘24.”

Russini later reported that the Vikings were keeping tabs on Baker Mayfield, who re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year deal worth up to $115 million.

The Falcons, per Russini, also monitored Mayfield’s situation while Cousins remains an option.

“The Vikings are having internal conversations about their offer to Kirk Cousins. They haven’t been informed by Cousins’ camp about his decision, per sources,” Russini later posted. “There’s a feeling around the team that the QB wants to stay a Viking but this will come down to structure of the deal.”

Pelissero also expects the structure to be at issue, specifically, the future guaranteed money in Cousins’ next contract.

He added that he anticipates Cousins’ next deal to come in north of $40 million annually.

Falcons Could Present Stiff Competition for Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Free Agency

Minnesota’s $40.9 million checks in just behind the Falcons ($41 million) and ahead of the Broncos ($27.5 million), per Spotrac.

Outside of Minnesota, Cousins has the strongest ties to Atlanta and the Falcons. His wife is from there and he has ties to the coaching staff. Owner Arthur Blank is also believed to be all-in on the idea of adding the Cousins.

The Falcons finished 7-10 last season, third place in the NFC South.

Aside from the Falcons’ apparent affinity for Cousins and his connection to Atlanta, the Falcons also boast a collection of skill position players that at least rival the Vikings’

Minnesota’s pass-catching corps is among the league’s best, thanks in no small part to three-time Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson. But the Falcons are not too far behind with Drake London at wide receiver and Kyle Pitts at tight end.

The Falcons also have Bijan Robinson – who floated the Falcons for Cousins – at running back.

Broncos Could Make Run at Vikings’ Kirk Cousins

The Broncos have been active in clearing cap space in recent days, and they may not be done just yet. Denver began the offseason over the salary cap. They have cleared roughly $49 million from their books in the last few days.

They have paths to an additional $30-plus million.

There is also a void at quarterback following the team’s announcement of their plans to cut the nine-time Pro Bowler in the new league year, which begins on March 13.

That is the same day free agency officially opens around the NFL.

It is also the day Cousins’ one-year, $35 million contract expires. That would leave the Vikings to absorb a $28.5 million dead cap hit. And the early negotiating window opening on March 11. So there is even less time to act before Cousins hits the market.