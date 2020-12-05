Expert Blasts Vikings for Franchise-Altering Decision: ‘Settle in Mediocrity’

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has become the monolith of football analytics with their position ratings being held in high regard — used as the measuring stick of players’ value in most NFL broadcasts. But at times, the faces behind the platform have some puzzling takes.

Executive Vice President of Research and Development Eric Eager, a Minnesota-born and self-proclaimed “recovering Vikings fan” and Jameis Winston truther has “zero respect” for how the Minnesota Vikings are built this season.

His problem with the team starts with the guy highest on the cap sheet: Kirk Cousins.

Eager: Vikings ‘Settle in Mediocrity’ After Extending Cousins

The Cousins-led Vikings started the season 1-5 behind some of the worst football of Cousins’ career — leading the league with 10 interceptions through six games — on one of the most lucrative contracts in professional sports.

The Vikings got an ugly look at the Frankenstein’s monster they had built after giving Cousins a contract extension in March: a patchwork defense of inexperienced players and rookies to fill the void left by a five-starter exodus in the offseason; an offense who’s facilitator logged multi-interception games three times in the first six weeks; and a special teams unit that has seen its best contributors over the years thrust into starting roles and forced to start over.

A bye-week turnaround has the Vikings looking in much better shape behind a resurgent offensive effort from Dalvin Cook and Cousins. Cousins has been emblematic of the Vikings’ turnaround — throwing 12 touchdowns and one interception since the bye week.

But Eager believes the franchise is no better off than it was at 0-2 when the Vikings were in the running for a top-five draft pick that could have been used to field a prospect in one of the most talented quarterback draft classes in history. Instead, the Vikings front office has persisted its Super Bowl window is open. Cousins has answered the call through a soft spot in the Vikings’ schedule this season and will likely land the Vikings a pick somewhere in the early-teens of the draft and outside the range of the safer gambles of drafting a quarterback.

Cousins did gain a little more respect in Eager’s eyes following his game-winning drive against the Carolina Panthers last week, however, until Cousins delivers on the ultimate goal, Eager will not be sold on the Vikings investment.

the problem is that the Vikings signed Kirk as the final piece of a Super Bowl puzzle, and whether fair or not that's how he's judged — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) December 2, 2020

Eager Elaborates on Winning Model

Eager’s point remains: Cousins was signed as the missing link to a Super Bowl run following the 2017 NFC Championship season. He’s provided a rollercoaster three seasons for the team that has seemed to slip further from their ultimate goal.

On the Purple Insider Podcast with Matthew Coller, Eager laid out the two edges Super Bowl-winning teams often have: an elite quarterback who commands a justifiable salary or a young quarterback who’s rookie contract allows enough cap space to build a solid foundation around him.

The Vikings have neither with Cousins, forcing the team to have to continue to gamble on drafting and development to fill the holes, which has led to the struggles on defense this season. The Cousins-Vikings saga has been extended and will likely see its full additional two years. How far the team goes will be dependant on the development of the defense and offensive line as cap space will be limited through 2022.