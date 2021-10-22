‘Inconsistent, Maddening & Intriguing:’ Vikings Entice in Latest NFL Power Rankings

The Minnesota Vikings are the most enigmatic team in the NFL.

Boasting one of the league’s most talented offenses and a revamped defense that had $46.3 million poured into this offseason, the Vikings seemed destined to return to playoff contention.

But six weeks into the season and the team is 3-3 and could have easily seen their record slide in either direction with missed kicks, fumbles and officiating making or breaking almost every game this season.

So far, the Vikings’ six games have been decided by an average of 5.3 points per game, with three games decided by three points or less.

NFL Network weighed in on the state of the Vikings entering their bye week and, as heart-jerking the past six weeks have been, deemed the team a spectacle and must-watch TV.

‘Minnesota is Inconsistent, Maddening … and Intriguing’

In the latest NFL Network power rankings, Dan Hanzus bumped the Vikings up one spot to No. 14 following their 34-28 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

It was the latest chapter of a string of dramatic finishes by the team that has not found a way to win convincingly this season. Despite the Vikings’ inability to put teams away, Hanzus finds the team capable of beating anyone while also losing to anyone.

From Hanzus:

The Vikings have no idea how to play a normal game. For the second straight week, Mike Zimmer’s team blew a two-score lead in the final minutes against an inferior opponent, and for the second straight week, Minnesota managed to survive an epic near-collapse. Greg Joseph set off a celebration with a long field goal in Week 5; on Sunday, it was Kirk Cousins’ 27-yard dime to K.J. Osborn to seal a 34-28 overtime win over the Panthers. The Vikings are strange. They feel like a team that can beat anyone … or lose to anyone. As such, 3-3 feels about right heading into their bye. Minnesota is inconsistent, maddening … and intriguing. Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

‘I Don’t Know How Vikings Fans Do This Every Week’

NFL Network Good Morning Football co-host Peter Schrager has closely followed the Vikings’ performance and has emphasized with the fan base.

“I don’t get it. I don’t know how you live like this week-to-week,” Schrager said. “Win or loss, it shouldn’t have to be this hard.

“Every week! Every single week the Vikings have to find a miracle way to win because they gave up the lead in the end. Can we just get a solid 16-10 win?”

Peter Schrager, welcome to Vikings fandom.

“I’m exhausted. I don’t know how Vikings fans do this. I’m not a Vikings fan, (but) I feel for you,” Schrager added.

The Vikings will quickly show their true colors with the most challenging stretch of games ahead of them: Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys (5-1); Week 9 at Baltimore Ravens (5-1); Week 10 at Los Angeles Chargers (4-2); and Week 11 vs. Green Bay Packers (5-1).