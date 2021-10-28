Richard Sherman Makes Strong Statement on Vikings’ Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins just gained some major respect from one of the league’s best contemporary cornerbacks.

Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro mention and five-time Pro Bowl corner, had Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on his podcast Wednesday and vehemently defended Cousins from his critics.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Sherman: ‘They Never Give (Cousins) the Credit He Deserves’

On the Richard Sherman Podcast, Sherman asked Jefferson about his acclimation to the NFL in his rookie year and took a tangent on defending Cousins.

“Kirk Cousins, people give Kirk a lot of hell, but Kirk can play,” Sherman said. “They never give him the credit he deserves. When he playing well, they like, ‘Oh okay. He doing alright.’ But when he makes a few mistakes, they want to jump on his back.”

Jefferson agreed with Sherman and attested that he has all the confidence in Cousins, who is on pace to throw for a career-high 5,012 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. He credited moving his locker next to Cousins’ to developing their chemistry over the years.

“That was a good move that they did,” Jefferson said. “Letting us bond together, letting us have our lockers together. I just want Kirk to play with that confidence all ways and always know that me, Adam (Thielen) and the rest of the guys got him.”

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Changes in Cousins

Entering his 10th NFL season, not much has changed in Cousins’ throwing mechanics or pre-game process. He’s primarily been the same guy throughout his tenure in Minnesota.

However, the Vikings have seen an improvement on the offensive line that has afforded Cousins protection he has not been accustomed to. Cousins wasn’t sacked once in a game for the first time since 2019 in the team’s 34-28 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers.

That game happened to be the first career start for first-round pick Christian Darrisaw at left tackle. Darrisaw had missed significant time in the offseason due to a groin injury he had an operation on. He started in replacement of veteran swing tackle Rashad Hill.

Darrisaw joining the starting offensive line sealed a recent effort to fortify the unit. The Vikings have spent valuable draft capital over the past four seasons to improve the offensive front. Every member of Week 6’s starting unit was a first- or second-round pick in the past four seasons.

His emergence could spell a new era of optimism — not only in the offensive line but also Cousins, who has thrived this season.

He’s already won over Vikings Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who revealed a change of heart on his stance on Cousins.

“Dude is playing some football. I’m just gonna tell you, Kirk Cousins hasn’t been one of my favorite quarterbacks since I’ve been covering the Minnesota Vikings, but you got no complaints (from me),” Carter said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “Congrats to Cousins for what he’s doing there with the Vikings. Special, special recognition. He’s more than a game manager. And one of the most accurate quarterbacks you could have in the NFL.”

Cousins has a chance to showcase himself at his best on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a Sunday Night Football showdown on Halloween.