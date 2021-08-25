Vikings Readying to Sign Former Texans Tackle, Ex-Teammate of Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings made a series of moves Wednesday that could lead to signing one of Dalvin Cook’s lead blockers from his days at Florida State.

Minnesota worked out former Seminoles left tackle Roderick Johnson, who has spent the past three seasons with the Houston Texans, on Wednesday morning, per the league’s transaction wire.

Later in the afternoon, the Vikings cut second-year tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk — a move that could lead to a one-for-one swap for Johnson, the more experienced tackle.

Johnson Helped Cook Break School Records

A former fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, Johnson was cut by the Browns his rookie year before being picked up midseason by the Texans.

He’s played 29 career games since 2018 and started in six games over the past two seasons. He’s tallied a 64.5 Pro Football Focus position grade, with an above-average 73.9 mark in run-blocking.

At Florida State, Johnson won back-to-back Jacobs Trophy awards, given to the ACC’s best offensive linemen annually, and was a two-time first-team All-ACC honoree. He helped Cook become the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,464), touchdowns (46), and single-season leading rushers with 1,765 yards in 2016.

In a pre-draft bio on NFL.com, Lance Zierlein found Johnson to be a “long-limbed left tackle who has the physical traits that teams want from their blind-side protector, but who is missing some of the body control and balance that is needed to succeed at his position.”

Oddly enough, the No. 160 overall pick used to select Johnson in 2017 was originally the Vikings’ fifth-rounder that was traded with a third-rounder to the New York Jets for the No. 70 overall pick used to draft Pat Elflein.

Vikings Offensive Line Remains Questionable

If Johnson is signed in the coming days, the 25-year-old tackle would provide depth and experience at both ends of the offensive line.

Rashod Hill is currently the team’s starting left tackle with first-round pick Christian Darrisaw out after a second surgery for a core muscle injury.

Blake Brandel and Zack Bailey are both considered reserve tackles and could slot in at either spot, while Oli Udoh, who’s won the starting right guard spot, has also been tapped to be prepared to play tackle.

“He’s going to have to play both. He’s going to have to know both, he’s going to practice reps at both,” offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Right now he’s playing a lot of guard, but (offensive line coach) Phil Rauscher is cross-training him, as well.”

Hill has the most starts of any lineman at left tackle on the Vikings roster but has struggled in the preseason, producing a 45.8 overall PFF grade.

Johnson, at a minimum, gives the Vikings an additional option. However, the line has offered little optimism of a significant step forward until Darrisaw can prove his worth in a game.