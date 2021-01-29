New Vikings Coordinator Revealed Ahead of 2021 Season: Report

The Minnesota Vikings coaching staff is beginning to take form after the departure of several coaches this offseason.

Special teams coordinator Marwaan Maalouf was one of the most notable exits after he was not offered a new contract following the Vikings’ special teams unit ranking 31st in the league last season.

After interviewing New York Giants defensive backs coach Anthony Blevins, who has seven years of experience coaching special teams, Minnesota instead opted to promote a candidate from within the organization.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Vikings are promoting special teams assistant coach Ryan Ficken to the lead role of special teams coordinator on Thursday. Ficken finished his 14th year in Minnesota this season and has seen the highs and lows on special teams under three different head coaches along the way.

He’ll now have his shot at running the show and righting the Vikings’ special teams woes as one of three hires on Thursday. Keenan McCardell was hired as the team’s new wide receivers coach while Josh Hintz of the Philadelphia Eagles will be the new strength and conditioning coach.

Only the offensive coordinator and defensive back positions are left vacant. Coach Mike Zimmer may want to hire another defensive advisor, similar to the role Dom Capers played last season.

Kicking Remains an Issue

The pain point on special teams was the decline of kicker Dan Bailey, who missed seven kicks in two games late in the season — four of which impacted a 12-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that could have potentially positioned Minnesota into the playoffs.

The Vikings’ field-goal unit converted a league-low 68.2% of kicks this season. But before Minnesota’s overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars — where Bailey missed three kicks before redeeming himself with the walk-off game-winner — Bailey seemed every bit himself.

Five days before the Jaguars game, the Vikings released long snapper Austin Cutting. Former kicker Ryan Longwell saw the move as a “red flag.” The reason for releasing Cutting was unknown, but it impacted the timing of place kicks and consequentially Bailey’s technique.

Bailey hasn’t been released but could see competition in training camp. The job remains Bailey’s to lose while Ficken’s reputation early on will likely hinge on Bailey returning to his former self.

Special Teams Shortcomings Galore

Place-kicking wasn’t the only area of concern this season as Ficken will have a grocery list of needed improvements in his new role.

The Vikings ranked dead last in punt return average of just 4.3 yards — the longest return of just 13 yards coming in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions.

Minnesota also ranked last in starting field position on both offense and defense.

Punter Briton Colquitt ranked 31st in net punting average, while the rest of the punt team allowed the third-most punt return yards.

The answers aren’t clear as the entire special teams unit will need to be coached up. Fifth-round rookie K.J. Osborn in particular will need work after he lost both his jobs as the kickoff return-man and punt returner this season.

