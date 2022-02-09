Vikings Hire Former Colts GM With Polarizing Past

Knocked for his lack of football experience, Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hired his executive counterpart.

Minnesota hired former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson on Wednesday, February 9, to take on a senior personnel role under newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

“I am thrilled to add Ryan Grigson to our staff,” Adofo-Mensah said, per Vikings.com. “During my time in Cleveland, I was immediately drawn to Ryan’s passion for the game, big heart, and reflective wisdom. He is a talented evaluator who brings energy and humor to every discussion. As a former general manager in the NFL, Ryan offers complementary skills to help me in my transition in becoming general manager and brings energy and humor to the room.”

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

The #Vikings have added Ryan Grigson to the front office in a senior personnel position. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 9, 2022

Adofo-Mensah worked with Grigson for two years with the Cleveland Browns, where Grigson served as senior football advisor. Grigson is a former NFL player with over two decades of scouting and executive experience.

However, his resume is overshadowed by his stint as Colts general manager, where some former players have credited Grigson with the franchise’s fall from grace.

Grigson Rebuilt, Then Destroyed Colts

Inheriting a 2-14 Colts team in 2012, Grigson took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall pick that year. Grigson made a miraculous turnaround of Indianapolis in his first season as general manager. The Colts returned to the playoffs in his first season as general manager with an 11-5 record. Grigson turned over 70% of the previous year’s roster and won Sporting News’ NFL Executive of the Year award for his masterful reshuffling in Indianapolis.

The Colts were back to their winning ways. But then Grigson started making questionable moves.

Grigson traded a 2014 first-round pick to the Browns for Trent Richardson. Cleveland had already seen enough from Richardson in his rookie year to cut their losses with the former No. 3 overall pick. Richardson averaged 3.1 yards per carry in two seasons with the Colts before he was released by the team.

Luck continued to carry the Colts despite Grigson chasing skill players and offensive linemen in the subsequent drafts that didn’t become mainstays on the team. Luck continued to carry the team until he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2015. Without Luck, a patchwork Colts team went 8-8 in 2015 and 2016, leading to Grigson’s release as general manager.

Former Colts kicker Pat McAfee bit his tongue on speaking ill of his former general manager but credited a change of culture in Indianapolis to Grigson during an airing of the Pat McAfee Show in 2020.

McAfee enjoyed the final year of the Bill Polian era that brought the Colts to 10 postseasons and two Super Bowl appearances before Grigson took over.

Grigson’s impact in Indianapolis remains polarizing.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot wrote:

On Grigson’s way out, he was vilified by Colts players such as Reggie Wayne and Pat McAfee, who described him as arrogant and gruff and said the firing was long overdue. Others blamed him for not protecting 2012 No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck, who retired in (2019) because of yet another injury, this time an ankle. Never mind that Grigson won Sporting News Executive of the Year in 2013 and produced three straight 11-5 seasons before his two 8-8 campaigns with no playoffs. “Just look me up,” he said. “You’d never believe we won any games.”

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!





Play



Video Video related to vikings hire former colts gm with polarizing past 2022-02-09T13:50:16-05:00

The Case for Grigson

Grigson underwent a metamorphic change after he was fired from the Colts.

From Cabot:

Having lost his father when he was young, Grigson felt like he had to be the tough guy and fight through things on his own. “There’s no sense in hunkering down,” he said. “I personally used to draw strength from feeling like it was me against the world. I know there are players that play with a chip on their shoulder. I was kind of an executive with a chip on my shoulder.” “You lose your sense of self sometimes and you don’t sleep,” he said. “You’re non-existent at home, and even when you’re there with at the table, you’re not really present. There aren’t many people that really understand the GM job. It’s a great thing, but you can get lost in it, and you need to hit the reset button.” When Grigson saw how the Colts players viewed him, he took it to heart.

As general manager of the Colts, Grigson took a chance on future Browns general manager Andrew Berry, hiring the executive onto his staff in Indianapolis. Berry later returned the favor, hiring Grigson as senior football advisor of the Browns. Had Grigson not hired Berry in Indianapolis, Berry likely wouldn’t have become the league’s youngest general manager and connected Adofo-Mensah and Grigson.

“(Grigson) was determined not to let Berry make the same mistakes he made in Indy, especially failing to build a stronger offensive line sooner to protect Luck, who was hit 118-plus times from 2012-16, most of any QB in football, according to Sharp Football,” Cabot wrote.

“It’s one thing he’ll readily admit is that he wishes he would’ve accomplished that a little bit better when Andrew was there,” Berry said, per Cabot. “It’s something he really pounded the table about here in the offseason, the importance of [o-line quality and depth] to our long-term success.”

Grigson helped the Browns build one of the NFL’s most formidable offensive fronts upon his arrival in 2020.

With Grigson in the building, Cleveland added three vital pieces: signing All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency, selecting Jedrick Wills Jr. tenth overall in the draft to take over as the starting left tackle and adding depth with fifth-round rookie Kendall Lamm. The unit finished No. 1 in pass- and run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus.