Vikings’ Finalist for Head Coach Job Drops Out After Latest Jim Harbaugh Update

Jim Harbaugh to the Minnesota Vikings is becoming more of a reality by the hour.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero dropped a pair of reports that appear to have made Harbaugh the frontrunner for the Vikings head coach position.

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans Drops Out With Harbaugh Flying to Minnesota

Pelissero reported on Monday, January 31, that the Vikings “plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources. The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL.”

The Vikings’ search committee, headed by newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, is still entertaining every possibility before they decide.

The group flew out to California to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

However, just minutes after revealed Harbaugh would fly to Minnesota on Wednesday, February 2, Pelissero reported that Ryans declined a second interview with the Vikings.

“#49ers DC DeMeco Ryans declined a second interview with the #Vikings, per source, opting to further his development in San Francisco. So four remain in Minnesota’s head coaching search: #Rams OC. Kevin O’Connell and DC Raheem Morris, #Giants DC Patrick Graham and Jim Harbaugh.”

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported that Graham will get a second interview with the Vikings. O’Connell has completed his second interview with the team, while Minnesota has not extended a second interview request to Morris.

All Signs Point to Harbaugh Heading to Minnesota

Harbaugh’s flight to Minnesota is the latest escalation of a pipedream quickly becoming a reality for many Vikings fans.

College coaches entering the NFL interviewing process is a big deal. It can impact recruiting for the next season, making Harbaugh’s interview with the Vikings on Saturday, January 30, a strong indicator the former 49ers coach is readying to return to the NFL.

His second interview, which will be in-person on Wednesday, falls on National Signing Day — a telltale sign to possible Michigan recruits that Harbaugh is at the very least departing from Michigan.

Without officially announcing his departure, he offers the Wolverines a slim chance at retaining some of the recruits from the 2022 class that is ranked eighth in the nation, per 247 Sports.

For that reason, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, one of Michigan’s largest benefactors, said he would not steal Harbaugh from his alma mater.

I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 10.

However, in the 11th hour of the Harbaugh sweepstakes, rumors of the Dolphins interest have surfaced as Miami may make a move for Harbaugh if he intends to reenter the NFL coaching rankings.

Outkick’s Armando Salguero reported that a former Dolphins employee who “retains connections to the team” told him he expects Ross “will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for the NFL.”

When and if Harbaugh reenters the NFL, he’ll pick up a 44-19-1 overall record and a .695 winning percentage that ranks fifth all-time.