Vikings Roster Moves: Veteran Free-Agent Released, RB Signed to Practice Squad

After 13 games with the Minnesota Vikings, Tajaé Sharpe had seen just three targets all season and was on the field in just four games this season, playing a total of 28 offensive snaps.

That limited usage and concerns about depth at other positions has forced the Vikings’ hand as the fifth-year wideout was released on Monday following the Vikings’ 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Vikings activated former Indianapolis Colts tight end Hale Hentges, who was signed last week, to the 53-man roster in place of Sharpe and signed running back Khalfani Muhammad to the practice squad.

Sharpe signed a one-year, $1 million prove-it contract with a $125,000 signing bonus. He made roughly $670,000 of his $825,000 base salary before being waived on Monday, per Sportrac.

Ian Rappoport reported that Sharpe’s destination will be learned tomorrow, however, he’s likely not going to be re-signed to the Vikings’ practice squad after Khalfani’s signing.

Monday’s roster moves have been widely anticipated as the status of kicker Dan Bailey’s career remains in the air. Coach Mike Zimmer said he has not made a decision yet in a press conference.

Sharpe Named Vikings ‘Biggest Sleeper’ in the Offseason

Sharpe’s signing with the Vikings in the offseason was met with general praise as after the former Tennessee Titans fifth-round pick showed flashes of promise as a deep threat.

Bleacher Reported regarded Sharpe as the team’s biggest sleeper heading into training camp as Sharpe was coming off his best season as a pro in 2019. Sharpe didn’t drop a single ball last season and caught 25 passes for 329 yards and a career-high four touchdowns amid a crowded wide receiver room in Tennessee. He also posted a career-high 71.4 percent catch rate.

After catching 41 passes for 522 yards and two TDs his rookie year, Sharpe suffered a foot injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2017 season. His usage with the Titans took a hit as Tennessee continued to add depth to its previously unproven locker room, signing both Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

The Athletic’s Arif Hasan broke down Sharpe’s strength after his foot injury, saying what Sharpe lacks physically he makes up for in veteran experience in “developing chemistry with quarterbacks consistently and quickly.”

But after just three targets this season, Sharpe did not develop enough chemistry with Kirk Cousins to see a significant role in the offense as the Vikings now move on with Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe and Dan Chisena as their reserve wideouts behind starting duo Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

Muhammad and Hentges Bolster Vikings’ Depth

Muhammad auditioned with the Vikings last week in a try out that proved to be enough to warrant a contract as the Vikings look for short term depth at running back following backup running back Alexander Mattison’s appendectomy that has forced him to miss the past two weeks.

The 26-year-old running back was a seventh-round pick in 2017 after a four-year career at California, where he racked up 2,073 rushing yards at a 5.8 yards per carry clip. He’s bounced around the league for the past five seasons, largely as a practice squad member of the Titans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and most recently the Arizona Cardinals.

Hentges was added last week and is a former teammate of Irv Smith Jr. at Alabama, touted for his blocking ability and recently developed receiving prowess in the league.

