Hockenson Breaks Silence on Painful End to Vikings’ Playoff Run

The Minnesota Vikings have much to be proud of following the 2022 campaign, but the way it ended left a bad taste in just about everyone’s mouth.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is the most recent member of the roster to speak on the play that effectively ended the Vikings’ year — a four-yard check-down pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins to Hockenson on a fourth-and-eight play near the 50-yard line with fewer than two minutes remaining in the game and Minnesota trailing the New York Giants by a touchdown.

Hockenson offered his take during a conversation with Lacey Jane Brown of Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, February 8.

“Kirk was under fire,” he told Brown. “He threw it out to the flat, and it was one that I wish I could’ve been able to make a play, get that first down, but obviously it didn’t end up like that. It was definitely a tough one at the moment.”

“It was a great season,” Hockenson added. “We’re going to build on that and go toward the future.”

Vikings Looking to Make T.J. Hockenson Part of Long-Term Future

The good thing for Cousins, Hockenson and the rest of the Vikings franchise and faithful is that all parties involved in the team’s disappointing end to 2022 should get the chance to run it back in 2023.

Minnesota traded the Detroit Lions a second-rounder in this year’s NFL Draft and a third-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Hockenson and a couple of fourth-round selections. The tight end, a former first-round pick who Detroit selected No. 8 overall out of the University of Iowa in 2019, is scheduled to make nearly $9.4 million next season on the final year of his rookie contract.

The Vikings are expected to talk about an extension with Hockenson at some point, as the franchise is believed to have every intention of signing him long-term. However, Minnesota is facing an offseason of difficult personnel decisions as the front office must trim the roster budget by nearly $23.5 million in order to comply with salary cap restrictions.

The timing of Hockenson’s extension talks and when the deal is ultimately done are hard to say until the team gets all of its financial ducks in a row. But whenever the Vikings do make the tight end an offer, it is expected to be substantial. Spotrac projects Hockenson’s market value at four years and nearly $58 million total, which translates to roughly $14.4 million annually.

Vikings Focused on Defense Over Offense This Offseason

Despite capturing an NFC North Division title and earning a home playoff game on the strength of a 13-4 record, it is clear the Vikings have some roster work to do.

While Hockenson and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are both expensive extension priorities on offense, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are expected to look to the defense as their first priority this offseason. That began on Monday with the hiring of defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and it is likely to continue as the Vikings are widely expected to target a defensive back with their No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Minnesota’s secondary was 31st in the NFL in yards surrendered last season, while the defense as a unit gave up the second-most total yards of any team in the league. With more limited resources than several of their opponents due to the salary cap situation, the Vikings will need to focus first on transforming their defensive personnel to fit Flores’ schemes, which favor more frequent blitzing and more press-man coverage than the team has used in the recent past.

If anything, the Vikings offense may have fewer weapons in 2023 than the other way around, as running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Adam Thielen are each potentially cap casualties in Minnesota this offseason.