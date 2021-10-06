Vikings Sign Explosive Defensive Tackle Amid Michael Pierce Concerns

The Minnesota Vikings made a move that could spell serious concerns over starting nose tackle Michael Pierce‘s availability in the upcoming weeks.

The Vikings signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle T.J. Smith to the practice squad on Tuesday. Pierce underwent an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with an elbow injury he reaggravated during the game.

Coach Mike Zimmer has been asked about Pierce’s status throughout the week and has yet to disclose any results from the operation.

“We’ll just have to see how the week goes,” he said in a Wednesday press conference.

Different Look on the Defensive Front

When the Vikings signed Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year contract this offseason, Pierce initially felt blindsided by the signing, being Tomlinson played primarily nose tackle.

The Vikings have used Tomlinson as a three-technique throughout the season as the two tackles, combined for 659 pounds in the middle of the defensive line, were penned the “Meaty Boys” as the latest stout defensive tackle duo in purple and gold.

Considering Pierce’s potential absence on Sunday against the Detriot Lions, it seems reasonable to move Tomlinson into the nose tackle role. However, Zimmer said they wouldn’t make that move, per The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

That would likely leave a starting opportunity open for either third-year defensive tackle Armon Watts, who took most of Pierce’s reps in the second half against the Browns, or 2020 fourth-round James Lynch.

Smith, a former teammate of Watts at Arkansas, won’t likely see considerable playing time this week with only four days to learn a new playbook.

However, he could potentially carve out a spot on the 53-man roster if Pierce misses extended time this season.

Smith Possesses Elite Speed

Standing 6-foot-3, 293 pounds, Smith is undersized at the defensive tackle position but put forth an impressive Pro Day performance in 2020 after coming off a 20-tackle, 2.5-sack senior year for the Razorbacks.

T.J. Smith is a DT prospect in the 2020 draft class out of Arkansas. He posted an elite #RAS with okay size, elite speed, great explosiveness, great agility at the DT position.

He posted a 4.95 40-time approaching the 2020 NFL Draft and posted impressive splits of 2.82 seconds at 20 yards and 1.69 seconds at the 10-yard split. He also posted an impressive 9-foot-4 broad jump. Smith earned a Relative Athletic Score of 9.37 out of 10.

However, Smith went undrafted and won a spot on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. The Chargers released him on Aug. 25 as a cutdown day casualty.