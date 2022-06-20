Ex-Vikings 1st-Rounder on His Future: ‘There’s More to Life Than Just Football’

After appearing in the Super Bowl in February, former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes appears to be ready to hang up his cleats.

The 11th overall pick of the 2015 draft, Waynes played in 74 games and made 53 starts through five seasons with the Vikings before Minnesota released him in 2020. Waynes played for the Cincinnati Bengals the past two seasons and played in the Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams but was limited after ailing with a hamstring injury this season.

Released by the Bengals in March, Waynes broke his silence on his future.

‘In My Head, I’m Done Playing… There’s More to Life Than Just Football’

Appearing on the Geary & Stein Sports Show on June 19, Waynes was asked about his plans for the 2022 season after he was released by Cincinnati on March 21.

Waynes didn’t rule out whether he’s officially done playing but said he considers himself retired.

“I mean it’s open but I’m not really exploring anything to be honest with you,” Waynes said. “Multiple teams have actually called, but in my head I’m done. I’m not officially doing it, I’d say, just because I don’t do that shit. I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything.”

Waynes said he “almost went to Philly” to play for former Vikings assistant and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after he was cut by the Bengals, but didn’t because he felt “ready to be done.”

The potential impact on his long-term health by continuing to play was a chief concern for Waynes, who said his family is the biggest reason for considering retiring on his own terms.

“I want to look out for my physical and mental health. If I play 14-15 years and I’m 40 and my body’s beat to s***, it’s not going to affect anybody else but me and my family. I want to take care of myself and be there for my family when football’s said and done. Being able to walk away on my own terms is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Waynes said. “There’s more to life than just football, and I want to be able to enjoy life outside of football without limping or walking in pain all the time. It’s bittersweet but I know at the end of the day it’s probably the right decision.”

Waynes tallied 259 tackles, seven interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 79 regular season games.

Waynes Starts Hunting Business

While Waynes’ hunting ventures have been ongoing, he revealed during his appearance on the Geary & Stein Sports Show that he would be appearing on the Sportsman Channel on Tuesday, June 28, to preview the opening of the 2022 season for his hunting outfitter business, Homegrown Outfitters.

“Since 2018, Home Grown has been strategically purchasing and renovating farms; turning them into world class hunting properties, while letting deer grow to record book size. Currently, Home Grown owns 20 farms across Buffalo County (Wisconsin). The properties are designed one by one by experts and put the hunter, food, and water close to the bucks bedrooms, increasing your chances to harvest the buck of a lifetime at a close distance during daylight hours,” Waynes’ site reads.