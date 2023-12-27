Vikings Urged to Sign 4-Time Pro Bowl WR Amid Run of Injuries

The Minnesota Vikings will be without tight end TJ Hockenson for the rest of the season and may not have wide receiver Jordan Addison for Sunday’s must-win game against the Green Bay Packers, so adding a pass-catcher for the stretch run now makes considerable sense.

With just two weeks remaining until the playoffs, the free-agent market is decidedly bereft of high-end talent. However, four-time Pro Bowler and long-time Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton remains available and could offer the Vikings’ offense a short-term solution in a pinch.

The Bleacher Report NFL Staff made the case for Minnesota adding Hilton to the roster on Tuesday, December 26, citing his ability to provide the offense with a deep threat in Addison’s stead.

“The Vikings’ playoff hopes are fading, but they still have a chance to make the tournament,” BR wrote. “However, that could be much more difficult if Jordan Addison has to miss time after he suffered an injury against the [Detroit] Lions. The pickings are slim at this stage in the game and at least Hilton can replace the deep threat that the rookie brings to the offense.”

TY Hilton Hasn’t Played in NFL This Season After Long Career with Colts

Hilton is an 11-year NFL veteran and spent the first decade of his career making plays all over the field in Indianapolis. The 34-year-old wideout made four consecutive Pro Bowls between 2014-17 and led the league with 1,448 receiving yards during the 2016 campaign.

While Hilton’s prime is well behind him, he may still have something to offer as an option for struggling quarterback Nick Mullens behind presumed the No. 1 and No. 2 receivers Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborn, respectively.

Hilton has tallied 9,812 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns on 638 career receptions, per Pro Football Reference. He appeared in three games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, catching 7 passes for 121 yards.

Jordan Addison Questionable for Showdown with Packers Due to Ankle Sprain

Minnesota is hopeful it won’t need to add Hilton — or anyone else — ahead of a “loser leaves town match,” to quote Bill Simmons of The Ringer ,against the rival Packers in Minneapolis on New Year’s Eve. Both teams are 7-8 and need to win Sunday to have a legitimate chance of earning a berth in the NFC’s Wildcard Weekend.

However, banking on Addison to play is a risky bet for the Vikings to make.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell classified his standout rookie receiver as day-to-day on Tuesday due to Addison’s ankle sprain. The team isn’t likely to make a final determination on his status until the weekend, and it’s possible the wideout could wind up a game-time decision.

Addison’s loss would be significant, compounded by the fact that Hockenson is now gone for the remainder of the season and postseason (should the Vikings make it that far) due to ACL and MCL injuries he sustained against the Lions last weekend.

Addison has tallied 826 yards and 9 touchdowns on 63 catches across 15 games played this season.