Vikings Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Ahead of Free Agency

Nobody appears safe with the Minnesota Vikings after recent news airing that the team is “eager” to move on from many of its big contracts and veteran talent.

However, one name comes as an addition to the roster just a week away from the opening of the free agency window.

The Vikings signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill on March 9, per a team report. McGill spent the final two months on Minnesota’s practice squad and was elevated to play in the final two games. McGill, 29, has played in 46 games across seven seasons in the NFL.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

McGill isn’t a shoo-in to make the 53-man roster come September.

However, he does add competition at the position that could see some changes under the new regime that plans to shift the defense to a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Vikings’ Eager to Move on From High-Priced Vets

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported on March 9 that several Vikings players’ names are making rounds in trade talks.

“Minnesota is open to dealing several of their more high-priced veterans to try and rest the cap situation, add more draft picks and prepare for the future,” La Canfora wrote. “The sense among some of the execs I spoke to is that the Vikings seem to understand that they aren’t in position by and large to hit home runs with these trades (which are more like salary cap dumps). Receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, even running back Dalvin Cook are names making the rounds. I’d be surprised if a few were not moved.”

La Canfora reported later that day that he continues to hear from NFL execs “that the Vikings are eager to move big contracts and reset their cap/payroll. A Kirk Cousins trade would not surprise me at this point. Still plenty of needy teams. QB would need QB to extend contract. Stay tuned.” Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Continue to hear from NFL execs that the @Vikings are eager to move big contracts and reset their cap/payroll. A Kirk Cousins trade would not surprise me at this point. Still plenty of needy teams. QB would need QB to extend contract. Stay tuned — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 10, 2022

Vikings Hire 2 New Staffers, Including NFL Trainer of the Year

The Vikings parted ways with longtime trainer Eric Sugarman earlier this week in a surprising move amid a crucial time to evaluate players via free agency and the upcoming draft.

Minnesota was quick to hire Tyler Williams as the executive director of player health and performance. Williams spent the past 15 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, serving as the team’s director of sports science/assistant athletic trainer during their Super Bowl LVI victory.

“Tyler led the cutting-edge sports science efforts with the Rams that played a huge role in the success there,” newly hired head coach Kevin O’Connell said, per a team release. “He is extremely bright and a great leader. I’m excited about the positive impact he will make for the Minnesota Vikings.”

Williams won the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society’s (PFATS) Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year after the 2020 season.

Minnesota also hired Grant Udinski as an assistant to the head coach/special projects. He’ll assist O’Connell with day-to-day coaching operations across the organization and lead efforts on special projects after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers.