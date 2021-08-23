Vikings Cut Ex-Broncos, Giant WR and Athletic Cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings are chipping away at its roster in preparation for naming its final 53 players for the regular season.

Rookie wide receiver Warren Jackson and second-year cornerback Dylan Mabin were the latest two players jettisoned on Sunday, per a team press release.

Jackson’s Inaction

Jackson, undrafted out of Colorado State, was cut by the Denver Broncos the weekend before joint practices with the Vikings in the second week of August.

Minnesota picked up Jackson, an intriguing prospect and gargantuan 6-foot-6 wide receiver, the tallest in his draft class.

As a true freshman, Jackson shined in the national spotlight, catching a pair of touchdowns against powerhouse Alabama in the third game of his college career.

Warren Jackson comes up with the CRAZY TD catch for #ColoradoState! #CSUvsBama pic.twitter.com/5n6pJWgmCG — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) September 17, 2017

A menace in the end zone, Jackson made a mockery of opposing cornerbacks with his size on jump balls especially. Jackson emerged his junior year, catching 77 passes for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns.

There seemed to be an opportunity for Jackson to make a name for himself during the Vikings’ 12-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Quarterback Jake Browning led a drive in the waning minutes of the first half and resorted to a hail-mary pass on the final play.

Jackson wasn’t sent onto the field for the play and didn’t play a single snap against the Colts. He got in for one snap against the Broncos, however, he didn’t make enough of an impression in practice to warrant playing time for a preseason audition.

WR & Cornerback Rooms

Jackson’s departure came alongside veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook becoming a full participant in practice last week. The former Jacksonville Jaguar was recovering from ACL surgery and has been eased into the 2021 season. He projects as a contender for the No. 3 wide receiver spot alongside K.J. Osborn and Chad Beebe.

Fifth-round rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette seems to be a lock for a roster spot for his prowess as a kick returner. Coach Mike Zimmer, who rarely praises players for doing their jobs accordingly, said Smith-Marsette is “going to be a good player.” He also greenlighted Smith-Marsette for a 41-yard kick return he took from five yards into the endzone against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

“I think he’s been dynamic, and also as a receiver, I think he got a chance to be pretty good, too,” Zimmer said after Saturday’s 12-10 loss to the Colts. “But he took it out from about eight yards deep in which he wasn’t supposed to, but he’s got some courage and he catches the ball well and he hits the seams pretty good. So I thought that part was good.”

Mabin’s departure seemed imminent with the veteran talent the Vikings imported this offseason. Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland and Mackensie Alexander project as the starting trio, followed by second-year corners Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand and third-year corner Kris Boyd.

Veteran free agency signings Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith could claim a stake on the depth chart as special teamers.