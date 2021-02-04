Ex-Vikings QB, Mentor to Deshaun Watson Reveals Trade Destinations

Former Minnesota Vikings and Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon revealed that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is “moving on” from the team that drafted him.

“You had a chance to really witness a really great player for four years, and he’s going to move on,” Moon said, via Texans Daily. “But, hopefully, the organization will get a hint from this that we’ve got to do a better job going forward.”

Moon, who has made mentoring young black quarterbacks in the NFL a point of emphasis in his legacy, spoke with TMZ Sports and listed sensible destinations for Watson after the 25-year-old quarterback requested to be traded.

Watson’s Top Destination Debunked

Moon listed the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Jets as the best destinations for Watson, considering the Texans will ask for a “treasure chest” of draft capital to part ways with Watson.

Here’s Moon’s take on each destination:

San Francisco: When you’re a player like him, you fit in a lot of places, I think the San Francisco 49ers. If they’re ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, I think that would be a great spot. Indianapolis: I think the Indianapolis Colts, although, I don’t see the Houston Texans trading him within the division because they don’t want to play him twice a year New York Jets: The Jets is a place where they definitely have the assets to make a trade and make it worthwhile for the Texans as well, but the Jets may be a little further away from being a winner. I still think they are a good possibility. One, you’re going to a media market, a huge media capital where you can make a lot more money off the field. And then with Robert Saleh, their new head coach, I think they’re going to be a solid football team the next couple of years.

While Moon favored the Jets as the top destination for Watson, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano said Watson “doesn’t have the Jets at the top of the wish list.” Instead, a source top Vacchiano that “there are several teams to which the three-time Pro Bowler would welcome a trade.”

The top of Watson’s list?

“Anywhere but Houston,” a source told Vacchiano. “If he really wants out, why would he say ‘no’ to any trade.”

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms reported that Watson is “willing” to sit out the 2021 season rather than play for the Texans again.

Could Watson Follow Similar Path to Minnesota?

Moon made six consecutive Pro Bowls with the Oilers before he was traded to the Vikings in 1994.

While it’d be poetic for Watson to make the same move to Minnesota, the Vikings brass is committed to Cousins, who doesn’t have the most sterling reputation across the league.

Minnesota would need to find a suitor for Cousins and acquire more draft capital to offer Houston.

Anything can happen in the NFL offseason, but with coach Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman needing to prove their worth in 2021, offensive consistency and using the draft to fill holes on the offensive line and defense remain the most favorable moves to maintain their jobs.

